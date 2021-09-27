Under a new protocol, Cruzeiro’s game has crowding, fans without masks and entry time not respected | cruise

After just over a month, fans returned to the stands at a football game in the capital of Minas Gerais. Almost 7,000 tickets were offered for sale for the duel between Cruzeiro and CSA, for the B Series of Brasileirão. However, the new protocol defined by the city of Belo Horizonte was not fully respected.
There was a queue, crowding, fans without masks and disrespected entry time.
Torcida do Cruzeiro crowds at the entrance to one of Independência’s gates. – Photo: Leonardo Parrela
Cruzeiro’s advisors said they were not aware of the situation. Several fans were also spotted without masks inside and outside the stadium. Even with the sale of alcoholic beverages authorized within the Independência, many people preferred to gather in the streets of Horto.
In the matches that Cruzeiro sent to Arena do Jacaré, there was also the presence of the fans and disrespect to protocols.
Cruzeiro fans at Independência, for Cruzeiro x CSA — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo