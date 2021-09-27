Vaccination goes to seven different audiences on Monday – Capital

capital

Application takes place from 7:30 am to 10 pm in all basic health units and in three immunization centers

By Clayton Neves | 26/09/2021 18:57

First, second and third doses of the vaccine will be applied this Monday (27). (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Vaccination against covid-19 in Campo Grande goes to seven different audiences on Monday (26). According to a schedule released by Sesau (Municipal Health Department), the application of doses takes place from 7:30 am to 10 pm in all basic health units and in three immunization centers opened by the City.

The first dose is still available to all residents aged 12 and over. The second is for those who took the first vaccine from Pfizer until 6 September, Coronavac until 5 September and Astrazeneca until 28 July.

The booster dose will be given to seniors aged 60 years and over who have taken the second dose by May 24, health workers who have taken the last by March 27, and people with immunodeficiency who have received the second dose within the 28-day interval.

At Albano Franco’s drive-true service starts in the morning, at 7:30 am and goes on until 17:00. At the health units from 1:00 pm to 4:45 pm, at Seleta from 12:00 pm to 4:45 pm, and at the UCDB drive, from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm.