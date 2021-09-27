Vaccine coverage of eradicated diseases low at the level of the 1980s

While the National Immunization Plan (PNI) to combat the coronavirus advances, the vaccination schedule for diseases that plagued the country in other decades has suffered a significant drop and has already reached the levels of the 1980s. Data released recently by the Ministry of Health spark an alert in the population and concern specialists.

The survey shows that the reduction in vaccine coverage goes beyond the context of the pandemic and can be seen in the numbers of the last five years. To get an idea, in 2015, the BCG – considered one of the most important vaccines for preventing severe forms of tuberculosis – applied to children from zero to under five years old, had an immunization rate of 105.08%. But in 2020, demand for the vaccine dropped to 73.78%.

According to the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBI), Renato Kfouri, there was an aggravation in the pandemic due to the restrictions, but the scenario in general is worrying. According to him, it is necessary to reinforce the guidelines through campaigns, informing the population of the value of keeping the vaccination calendar up to date.

“Several reasons have been listed by specialists to justify a drop in vaccine coverage. Difficult access, the opening hours of the clinics, which no longer serve a population where father and mother work, lack of vaccine, a complex schedule that makes people need to go to vaccination centers every month, but as a background to it all the perception of these diseases is diminished,” said Kfouri.

“In the past, these diseases frightened these families. Nobody wanted to see their son paralyzed, hospitalized for pneumonia, meningitis, dying of measles“, he added. The director of SBI also highlights that the biggest concern at the moment are diseases such as polio and measles, which can leave sequelae, when they do not progress to death.

“Measles is our most concrete threat. It is the disease with the greatest uncontrolled transmission in the country and in the world and, consequently, in a scenario of low vaccination rates, it is the first that shows up, it is the first that is transmitted and circulates among us”, pointed out Kfouri.

“But the risk doesn’t stop there. Rubella, whooping cough, diphtheria, even infantile paralysis are constant threats. We will only remain free from these diseases if vaccination coverage is maintained at high levels. This is the great challenge of vaccines. To continue convincing people to get vaccinated despite the very few cases and the perception of risk being very small”, said the doctor.

THE triple viral, as the MMR vaccine, which acts against measles, mumps and rubella, is known, had a drop in vaccine coverage of 96.07%, in 2015, to 79.51% last year. The immunizing agent that prevents polio, also called polio or infantile paralysis, an acute contagious disease caused by poliovirus, fell from 98.29% for 75.95% in the same period.

For physician Tânia Petraglia, member of the Scientific Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), the current situation is one of risk and allows for the resurgence of several diseases that had already been controlled in the past, which would be a setback for health public.

“When a child is vaccinated, he is being protected from an individual point of view, but he is bringing protection to, for example, a friend from school who is unable to be vaccinated, such as an immunocompromised child who cannot receive vaccine for measles, mumps , rubella or even chickenpox. So, the vaccination of those living with this immunocompromised child is also important”, said the specialist.

“When we vaccinate a healthy child, we are protecting from an individual point of view, but we are also collaborating so that other children, who cannot receive the vaccination, are also indirectly protected. Therefore, vaccinating goes beyond individual protection. Vaccination is an act of love and solidarity”, emphasized Petraglia.

On the need and strengthening of guidelines regarding diseases, especially those that affect early childhood, the Ministry of Health informed the CNN that, even in times of pandemic, routine immunization is kept active and the orientation is for the population to look for health centers to update the vaccination booklet.

The folder recommends that municipal health managers establish local partnerships with public and private institutions to decentralize vaccination as much as possible. In addition, each city must establish strategies, considering expanding vaccination coverage, in order to achieve the goals