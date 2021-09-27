Valentina says she’s ready to fight Amanda Nunes, but admits: “At the top, it’s different” | combat

It was another title defense and another dance for Valentina Shevchenko at flyweight (under 56.7kg) last Saturday. The victory over American Lauren Murphy by TKO in the fourth round, at UFC 266 in Las Vegas, was the Kyrgyz’s sixth successful defense in the category, practically without being threatened in any of them. Every run-up to “Bullet” only increases interest in seeing her again against the only woman who not only offered danger, but managed to defeat her twice: Brazilian Amanda Nunes, roosterweight champion (up to 61.2kg) and feather (up to 65.8kg).

Valentina Shevchenko poses with flyweight belt and Kyrgyz flag: only Amanda Nunes managed to beat her in the UFC

During the week, UFC president Dana White finally admitted that a trilogy between the two champions would be a possibility for the future, although that still depends on Amanda defending her bantamweight belt against the American Julianna Peña, in a scheduled fight for December 11th. Valentina is not opposed to the opportunity to avenge the losses, but admits that she would have to leave her comfort zone to return to the top category.

– I feel like I’m ready and if anyone wants to face me, I’m here. I feel very comfortable fighting at 57kg because it’s my natural weight class. I feel very strong, with a lot of speed, power, I feel very good at 57kg. At 61kg, it was the same, but facing these girls who are going down from 68kg, 72kg, it’s kind of different, you have to think a lot more about your fight strategy. But I’m willing to do it – said the flyweight champion in an interview with Combat after UFC 266.

Shevchenko also didn’t want to say much because Amanda still has to go through Peña. The Kyrgyz did not want to risk a prediction for the clash and gave a lot of credit to the challenger.

– I think Julianna will be a good challenge for her too. Let’s see how it all plays out. Fight is fight. It’s hard to predict, but both girls are very strong and I think Julianna is perhaps more motivated at this point. But I don’t know, we’ll see.

Valentina Shevchenko (right) connects a flying crusader, or "Superwoman punch" to Lauren Murphy (left) at UFC 266

At flyweight, he has no doubts: it’s always Valentina who comes out on top, and almost without suffering a scratch. The champion said that this is her goal in martial arts: to reach a level that her opponent cannot touch her. Last Saturday, that goal had an extra motivation: she wanted to keep her face clean for a photo shoot to promote the movie “Bruised”, directed by actress Halle Berry, in which Shevchenko plays the main character’s antagonist.

– I have a little (bruises) on my fingers, on my legs, a little on my neck, but not on my face! You know, it’s funny: Halle Berry is preparing for her movie premiere, her directorial debut, and the day after tomorrow we’re having a photo shoot. So she called me after the fight and I said, “Holly, I did it! I wasn’t hurt and I’ll be able to take pictures!” (laughs) – he joked.

Everything Valentina did inside the octagon at UFC 266 was impressive: her fight, her victory dance, and above all her post-fight interview, in which she thanked her fans in four different languages. The polyglot champion spoke English, Spanish, Kyrgyz and even Thai, a new addition to her arsenal.

– It was easy (to learn), because I miss Thailand so much and, because of the situation with Covid, for the last two years I couldn’t go there. So I thought that something I could do to feel like there would be to learn Thai. I love it because the Thai language is very easy and at the same time it is difficult. For me it’s very attractive because it’s unique. In Spanish and English, you can find some similar words, but in Thai it’s a totally different language. There’s nothing like it – he told.