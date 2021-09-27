Vasco x Goiás has almost 3 thousand tickets withdrawn so far | Vasco

Vasco informed, early this Sunday afternoon, that 2,978 tickets have already been withdrawn for the match this Monday, against Goiás, at 20, in São Januário. In total 7,700 tickets were offered for sale.

The club opened sales last Friday. Tickets for the bleachers cost R$ 20, and for the stadium social, R$ 120. Fan members, according to the plan, will have access to tickets starting at R$ 6.

1 of 1 Fans in Vasco x Cruzeiro, in São Januário — Photo: André Durão/ge Fans in Vasco x Cruzeiro, in São Januário — Photo: André Durão/ge

This will be the second test event that Vasco promotes in its stadium. It will be necessary for all fans to collect physical tickets and wristbands at exchange points.

Only fans with up-to-date Covid-19 vaccination and a negative antigen test for the disease will be able to access the stage. After controversy involving the only laboratory accredited for the first test event, the club entered into an agreement with other laboratories to meet the demand of fans.