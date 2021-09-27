Vasco x Goiás: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

With the presence of the public in São Januário, Vasco and Goiás face off this Monday, at 8 pm, in São Januário, for the 27th round of Série B. 7,700 tickets were offered for sale, and around 3,300 were sold in advance. Despite the distance in the table, it will be the confrontation between two clubs that struggle to return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Eight points separate Vasco x Goiás in the classification. The team from Rio is in 8th place, with 37 points, while Esmeraldino is in 2nd, with 46.

Vasco’s mission is complicated, but the team enters the field relieved after beating Brusque, in the last Friday, and ending the fast of four rounds without victories. In the reunion with coach Marcelo Cabo, the idea is to win to get closer to the front squad and Goiás itself.

Esmeraldino turned on the alert after losing two games in a row for the first time in Serie B. Pressed, Verdão tries to win this Monday so as not to run the risk of leaving the G-4 and avoid a crisis in the final stretch of the Brasileirão . Marcelo Cabo, ex-Vasco, has some problems to cast the team.

Streaming: SporTV (minus the state of Rio de Janeiro) and Premiere broadcast, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Lédio Carmona and Paulo Nunes.

2 out of 5 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Vasco – coach Fernando Diniz

Vasco will have the return of two players who were suspended. Andrey and Léo Jabá return and are at the coach’s disposal. The defensive midfielder has a captive spot with Fernando Diniz, and the striker should also start in place of Gabriel Pec.

On the other hand, Diniz will not have Léo Matos, expelled against Brusque. The tendency is for Zeca to be shifted to the right. With that, the coach must choose between Riquelme and Ricardo Graça on the left. If the option is for the defender, Walber joins the team.

who is out: Léo Matos (suspended); Michel (injured); Ernando (in recovery from injury); Miranda (suspended for doping)

hanging: Bruno Gomes, Leandro Castan and Vanderlei

Probable lineup: Vanderlei, Zeca, Castan, Ricardo Graça (Walber), Riquelme (Ricardo Graça); Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel, Nenê, Morato, Jabá (Pec) and Cano.

3 out of 5 Campinho Vasco x Goiás — Photo: ge Campinho Vasco x Goiás — Photo: ge

Goiás – coach Marcelo Cabo

The coach Emeraldino lost David Duarte and Rezende, but has the return of striker Nicolas, absent in the derby against Vila Nova due to suspension. Besides him, the news should be Iago Mendonça in the defense and Fellipe Bastos in midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Cabo will keep forward Alef Manga in the team. Top scorer of Goiás in Serie B, Manga argued with the coach in the first half against Vila and didn’t even return to the final stage – he was substituted.

Who is out: David Duarte is suspended for the third yellow card. Rezende, who got injured in the game against Vila Nova, received the third yellow card after the final whistle and is also suspended.

Hanging: Hugo, Caio Vinícius and Diego.

Probable lineup: Thaddaeus; Apodi, Iago Mendonça, Reynaldo and Hugo; Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos and Elvis; Diego (Dadá Belmonte), Nicolas and Alef Manga (Welliton).

4 out of 5 Probable Goiás to face Vasco — Photo: ge Likely Goiás to face Vasco — Photo: ge

5 out of 5 Arbitration Presentation — Photo: Infographics Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infographics