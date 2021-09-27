Vettel says rain turned Russian GP into “lottery”

ALL ABOUT THE F1 RUSSIA GP | Briefing

At one point in the Russian GP this Sunday (26), it seemed that Aston Martin would score a lot. That’s not what happened, however. The rain came to end the possibilities, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll met on the track and neither of them scored. Reflection of the water lottery, according to the four-time world champion.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Vettel regretted the delay in going to the pits to put on the intermediate tires. As the weather information was not completely clear, he bet on staying on the dry tire track for too long.

“The start of the race was not easy due to the train of cars, but as the rain came, in the final laps, the race turned into a lottery. It was 50/50% on whether we should change the tires to intermediate or not. It looked like the rain would still be light, so we stayed on the track, but it pressed too hard and caught us. We had to go to the pit-lane and change the tire, but that pushed us down,” he said.

“Rain like this near the end of the race always offers an opportunity, but it didn’t work out our way today. It was a fun race for the fans, and I’m happy for Lewis’ 100th victory. It’s a feat and well deserved”, concluded.

Lance Stroll finished the Russian GP in 11th position (Photo: Aston Martin)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Stroll, on the other hand, lamented and admitted his guilt for pressing Vettel into the wall and, as a result, leaving the track alone. What was a fourth place in the early part of the race ended up out of points.

“It’s a shame that climate change cost a strong chance of a good result and many points. In hindsight, stopping a lap early for the intermediates might have changed our run, but it’s always hard to judge when conditions are changing. I made the decision to stay on track and try to make it to the end, so it’s my responsibility,” he said.

“It’s even more disappointing considering we started so well and moved up to fourth place in what were really nice first corners. We even undercut against George [Russell] later, but the second stint, with hard tires, was more challenging because of the DRS forced by the train of cars ahead, which always hurts the tyres. Then it rained. It got really slippery and I didn’t see Sebastian beside me. Let’s learn from this and leave for Turkey,” he said.

Formula 1 returns in two weeks, in Istanbul, with the Turkish GP on 8-10 October.