Video: Extremely Rare Lightning with “Fire Balls” Appears in the Sky | Bizarre | Online Diary

The year 2021 has an astronomical calendar full of important phenomena in every corner of the planet. The supermoon, eclipses and meteor showers will make the sky an even more interesting and curious place for astrology lovers. Also, a very rare and impressive phenomenon caught the world’s attention in the last one.

A photographer recorded one of the planet’s rarest lightning strikes in the skies over Puerto Rico while capturing images of an electrical storm offshore in the United States. Images of the lightning, in the form of a jet of “fireballs”, were praised even by scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The author of the images, Frankie Lucena, says he couldn’t believe the result he had when he witnessed the event. “This giant jet plasma event took place during a very powerful storm near the Virgin Islands, just before Tropical Storm Peter,” detailed the photographer on his social networks. “I can’t believe I was able to capture such incredible detail.”

“They seem to love storms over water and are famous for surprising passengers aboard commercial aircraft,” said Tony Phillips, a NASA scientist who studies the phenomenon, in an article on the SpaceWeather website. Ray scientist Oscar van der Velde, from the Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya, also recalled his experience with the phenomenon, praising Lucena’s achievement.

According to the meteorology company MetSul, the lightning photographed by Frankie is considered the “tallest on Earth” because it hits the ionosphere, a layer of the atmosphere that is located between 60 and 1000 km in altitude, more than 80 km in height . The first records of these events were recorded only in 2001 and 2002, near Taiwan and Puerto Rico.