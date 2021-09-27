VIDEO: Macron takes egg at a food fair — and the egg won’t break | World

1 of 1 The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, tastes products while visiting the International Catering, Hotel and Food Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon on September 27, 2021 — Photo: Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, tastes products while visiting the International Catering, Hotel and Food Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon on September 27, 2021 — Photo: Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP