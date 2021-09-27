VIDEO: Macron takes egg at a food fair — and the egg won’t break | World

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, was lashed out on Monday (27), at a gastronomy fair in Lyon — and the egg did not break (see the video above).
The aggressor shouted “Long live the revolution” and was arrested. The egg hit Macron’s shoulder and fell to the ground..
Authorities have not released any information about the man’s identity or motivation for the attack.
The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, tastes products while visiting the International Catering, Hotel and Food Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon on September 27, 2021 — Photo: Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP
In June, the French president was slapped in the face in the Drôme region, near Lyon (see the video below).
He even greeted the aggressor, who shouted a phrase against the government and a motto from the royalist period before delivering the slap.
Video: Watch the moment when the president of France is slapped in the face
Damien Tarel admitted having assaulted the president and was sentenced to four months in prison, but was released on the 13th and said he had no regrets for the crime.
In addition to imprisonment, the court suspended the aggressor’s civil rights for three years, prohibited him from having firearms for the next five years, and banned him from any public examinations for the rest of his life.