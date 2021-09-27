Video: President of France is hit by egg during event in Lyon

LYON, France – French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg on Monday during an event in the city of Lyon, more than 400 kilometers from the capital Paris. A video shared on social media shows the object ricocheting off the French leader’s back and then falling.



Food was thrown on the back of Emmanuel Macron this Monday (27). Responsible for the attack was detained on the spot.

From the images, it is possible to see that the food does not break when it collides with the president, who is escorted by his security guard after the throw. Macron was unharmed and asked to speak with the man who shot him.

“If he has something to say to me, let him come,” said the French leader, according to the AFP agency.

The person responsible for throwing the egg was detained on the spot. According to the French press, he shouted “Long live the revolution” after the attack.

The attack is not the first to target the French president. In June, Macron had already been slapped in the face while visiting the city of Drôme, in southwestern France. At the time, the aggressor shouted “Down with Macronism”. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, of which 14 were suspended.

This Monday, Macron met restaurant professionals during a catering and hotel trade fair. There, he was hailed by industry representatives for the fact that the government provided state aid to hospitality companies during the pandemic.