Video shows the moment when family finds the bones of a missing woman in Ubatuba | Paraíba Valley and Region

A video shows the moment when residents find the bones of Carmem Morales, in Ubatuba, on the North Coast of São Paulo. The teacher had been missing since 2013 and was found buried in the backyard of her house in January of this year by the family that lives in the property.

The family that currently lives in the house was doing work in the garden when they found a buried blanket. Upon pulling, the residents found the bone. The case is investigated by the Civil Police, which appoints a suspect for robbery followed by death.

The image was taken on January 12 this year in the garden of the house in the Itaguá neighborhood. Carmen’s house was put up for lease about a year after her disappearance.

Eight years after the case, Glauber Duma, a new resident, was doing work in the garden, when he found Carmen’s body. During an excavation in an area where there were plants, he smelled a bad smell and thought it was a buried animal.

The teenage daughter was filming the action, believing it was also an animal. When they pulled the blanket that the body was wrapped in, they noticed a skull and then the human bone. In the image, the resident even says that he had found Carmen.

The police were called and the bones sent to the laboratory. The analysis of the dental arch confirmed that the bone was the victim’s and the police reopened the case.

Carmen’s case had been treated as a disappearance. In 2013, the 62-year-old teacher disappeared without a trace. His disappearance was registered by a neighbor on August 15, 2013.

According to the woman, she realized that the teacher’s house would be open and without the vehicle, which traditionally remained in the garage. After that, he tried for information at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and hospitals, but with no response went to the police.

The police even talked to neighbors who reported that Carmem received many people in her house, where she lived alone. A resident told police that he saw someone driving the victim’s car away days earlier, screeching.

The man was identified as a service provider to the victim, who performed gardening services. Today, he is named by the police as the author of the crime.

According to police, after killing the victim during the robbery, he left the house with Carmen’s belongings in her vehicle, including a guitar and a bicycle. However, during the escape, he lost control and fell with his car in a ditch in the Pedreira neighborhood and abandoned the car, following on the run with the bicycle with the victim’s guitar.

Minutes later, he was approached by a municipal guard, but he was released because until then the police had no record of his disappearance. After finding the body, the police reopened the investigation, which had been filed at the request of the Public Ministry, and reconnected the pieces, pointing to the gardener as a suspect.

Until the finding of the body, the crime was treated as a disappearance and then started to be treated as a homicide and then as a robbery. According to the police, Carmem had the habit of sheltering people in her house in exchange for services and neighbors said that her house was busy.

The victim reportedly met the perpetrator on a beach and then hired him to take care of her garden. The man, however, had a criminal record, having been arrested for the first time in 2008 after a woman’s purse robbery in São Paulo, in the capital. He remained incarcerated until December 2012, followed by Ubatuba, where he committed the crime in August 2013.

After the crime, he was arrested again in 2016, also for theft, and served his sentence until 2020, when he was released. Today, he is free, but this year he was involved in a new theft in the interior of São Paulo.

After the opening of the investigation, the Civil Police denounced him to the courts and the Public Ministry asked for his arrest in August of this year, but the request was denied. According to Judge Eduardo Passos Bhering Cardoso, the evidence pointed out by the police would not be enough to define the man as the author of the crime and order his arrest.

The suspect denies the crime and claims that he has never been to Ubatuba.

The report of g1 he sought out Carmen’s family, but no one wanted to comment on the case.