Virginia Fonseca will throw her father’s ashes into the Tagus River in Portugal

After a week of mourning, in which she practically didn’t post anything, Virgínia Fonseca today resumed the rhythm of her social networks.

The influencer returned to posting her routine in the stories for the 26.5 million followers one day after the seventh-day mass of her father, Mário Serrão, who died last Sunday at the age of 72.

“We keep going, life goes on. If anything could bring my father back, I would do it. But since it can’t, nothing will bring him back, the thing is to really live.”

Virginia also said that she is going to Portugal today from Goiânia, since her father’s wish was to be cremated and that the ashes be thrown into the Tagus River. Mário Serrão was Portuguese and met Virginia’s mother in the United States, where she was born.

The influencer also said that she has two brothers on her father’s side who live in the United States and that they will meet in Portugal for the ritual. Her husband, Zé Felipe, her daughter, Maria Alice, and her mother, Margareth Serrão, are also traveling with Virgínia.

The influencer’s father had been hospitalized since the 16th of July after having difficulty eating. Mário was diagnosed with acute pneumonia and needed to be intubated in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit), and was off mechanical ventilation on August 3rd.

On her social networks, Virginia used to share her visits to the hospital. The influencer’s father came back home, but after a few weeks he couldn’t resist and died. He was cremated in Goiânia, where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law, Zé Felipe, son of country singer Leonardo.