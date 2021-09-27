Volcano lava approaches sea in Canary Islands, authorities block areas near coast | World

Authorities closed on Monday (27) areas on the east coast of the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, due to the advance of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which approaches the sea.
The alert was issued for the coastal areas of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa.
“The population will have to follow the guidelines of the authorities and remain in their homes with the doors and windows closed,” warned the local emergency services.
Lava could fall into the Atlantic Ocean in the next few hours at 1,250°C, causing explosions and creating clouds of toxic gases over the island, officials said.
Active volcano at the top of the Cumbre Vieja, seen from Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 25, 2021 — Photo: Desiree Martin/AFP
A river of red-hot lava speeds down the slopes of the Cumbre Vieja crater this Monday, passing close to houses and buildings that have already been swallowed up by a black mass of older lava.
Since the volcano erupted on the 19th, lava has hit more than 230 hectares of land, engulfing hundreds of homes, as well as roads, schools, churches and banana plantations and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.
This Monday morning, the volcano is quieter than in recent days, when more cities on the island had to be evacuated and the local airport was even closed (see the video below).
Volcano activity forces airport closure on the island of La Palma, Spain
The explosive activity and seismic tremors have all but disappeared around the volcano in recent hours, according to the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology.
Despite the trail of destruction, no deaths have been recorded so far.. But about 15% of the island’s banana crop could be at risk, putting thousands of jobs at risk.
The Canaries are a Spanish territory in the Atlantic Ocean, an archipelago formed by eight islands. La Palma is one of them and has about 83,000 inhabitants.
Residents clean ashes on the street in Santa Cruz de la Palma, on the island of La Palma, on September 27, 2021 in the Spanish Canary Islands — Photo: Saul Santos/AP
Vehicles covered by ash from the volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, on September 24, 2021 in Spain — Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP
See where the volcano is — Photo: Art G1