Volks resumes interrupting production due to lack of parts – 25/09/2021

While GM goes back to operating in two shifts, Volkswagen confirms a new stop at the entire São Bernardo plant starting tomorrow, with a resumption on October 6th. In the same period, the Taubaté unit, in Vale do Paraíba, will make one-shift workers redundant. At the Via Anchieta plant, the stoppage involves all factory floor personnel who work in two production shifts – around 3,000 professionals – who will spend ten days at home on collective vacations, according to the ABC Metallurgist Union.

As occurred in the two stops adopted so far by the German automaker, the reason is the lack of components, especially semiconductors, used in the assembly of all the electronic part of the vehicles. Information also reveals that there is a lack of steering bars, which equip the models produced at the plant in the region, such as Saveiro, Virtus, Polo and Nivus.





In fact, the shortage of semiconductors due to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, which affected automakers globally, led to the interruption of production at Volkswagen São Bernardo in June (ten days) and July (20). The company was still hoping that the supply of components would be normalized, even if partially, when it decided to file a collective vacation request.

Another assembler in São Bernardo that has been facing problems with the lack of components is Scania, a manufacturer of trucks located in the Asunção neighborhood. The stoppages adopted by the company are generally for two days, except on the holiday of September 7th, when the interruption of production began on the 6th and amended the entire week (8, 9 and 10). Now, he announced that he must dismiss the employees tomorrow and Tuesday.

BACK TO WORK

On the same day that Volkswagen starts a ten-day stoppage and Scania for two, GM (General Motors) resumes normal production of vehicles at the São Caetano plant and next Monday at the Gravataí plant, in Rio Grande do south), with the return of the second work shift at the two units.

With this, the North American automaker reinforces production with around 1,800 workers who were on collective vacation and plans to recover at least part of the approximately 200,000 vehicles it stopped producing during the period in which the units were closed due to a lack of semiconductors.





So, starting next week, the three car factories of the brand in the country will be working in two shifts – the one in São José dos Campos, in Vale do Paraíba (São Paulo), where the S10 pickup truck and the Trailblazer SUV are made, already operated under these conditions. With only one-shift operation at the units in Rio Grande do Sul and the interior of São Paulo, as of mid-August, the brand achieved 12% share in sales of cars and light commercial vehicles. In recent months, the slice was around 7%.

Today, the return of employees from the second shift at the Hyundai factory in Piracicaba is also planned, after ten days of layoff.