Volvo and JAC advance in offering 100% electric in Brazil

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

stop or pause stop or pause

Continue Continue

For competitive prices in Brazil, Volvo began to give full emphasis to plug-in rechargeable hybrid models. The result is reflected in growing sales. Now the company enters the electric market with the XC40 Recharge, which looks practically the same as the pluggable hybrid of the same name, except for the front grille without air intake.

The electric costs R$ 389,950, a value 45% higher than the pluggable hybrid. The current line of the Swedish brand is thus fully concentrated on partially or fully electric models. A differentiated strategy against direct and indirect competitors. Just for the electric, it intends to deliver 450 units and thus assume the leadership of this market niche.

Despite the 2,118 kg of mass (500 kg of batteries alone), the SUV is quite agile. There is a motor on each axis. Together they deliver 408 hp and nothing less than 67.3 kgf.m of torque. This guarantees acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 s, according to the manufacturer. Declared range (WLTP standard) is up to 418 km, but on the road it is difficult to achieve. During the presentation in Rio Grande do Sul, after driving on highways for about 200 km, there was only 33% of the remaining cargo.

In urban circuits, with strong automatic regeneration during braking, the aforementioned range is possible. In city traffic, the brake pedal is rarely used. The driver’s safety assistance package is complete, like every Volvo. LED headlights, however, do not have automatic high/low switching like the Jeep Commander manufactured here, for example.

At the other end of the price scale is the cheaper Chinese JAC e-JS1 subcompact, which sells for R$149,900. The model is the first developed after VW bought 50% of the Chinese company. Its design shows a hatch with bold lines, high roof painted in a contrasting color to the body and only 3.65 m long. The minimalist-looking interior features a 10.25-inch multimedia screen, a large console (includes an electric parking brake button, good space to recharge the phone by induction) and a small lever on the steering column to control advance and re.

The engine delivers only 62 hp, but the 15.3 kgf.m of torque guarantee agility in urban use. Very firm suspensions and precision behind the wheel indicate VW’s “hand” in the design. The battery is only 30 kWh and has a declared range of up to 300 km. This distance is 50% shorter on highways. On the road, although limited to 110 km/h, you can drive without scares. However, the feeling of stepping a little more on the accelerator for quick overtaking and the engine not responding is unpleasant. Trunk does not carry spare tire (there is a bag with repair kit) and offers only 121 liters of capacity.

Also read the previous column: