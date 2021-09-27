Volvo XC40 100% electric accelerates like Mustang and takes you far – 26/09/2021

Anyone who follows the automotive universe, already knows: for Volvo, models with combustion engines are a thing of the past. So much so that in Brazil, now, the brand only sells electrified models, including XC40 Pure Electric, its first all-electric model.

Made from the XC40 Recharge Hybrid version, the electric SUV is pretty much the same in looks. To see what changes, you need to look closely at the front without the traditional perforated grille to help cool the engine. In it, this point is closed.

Then, in addition to the recharging socket on the side or exclusive wheels, there is also no exhaust at the rear. From there, the 100% electric experience begins and with some innovations, such as the car’s start button, which doesn’t exist in it!

That’s right, the electric XC40 doesn’t have a button to start the engine; to start riding with it, just keep the smart key inside the vehicle, place the gearshift lever in position “D” and step on the brake. The sign that we can accelerate appears on the panel, with the word “ready”, right away, in English. And, of course, all in silence, except for the sound of rolling tires. Curious? Then write down one more: there is also no lever or button for the parking brake. When you stop, just put the lever on “P”

The XC40 Pure Electric has two electric motors, one on each shaft, and the batteries are under the floor. Another different point involves the tires, with different measures on each axle: 235/45 at the front and 255/40 at the rear. That is, wider tires at the back to help with traction, which is integral.

And, as a good 100% electric car, it has an efficient energy regeneration system, called “one pedal drive”. This means that you can actually ride the SUV using just one pedal most of the time, accelerating or slowing down just by moving the accelerator.

However, here we have another dose of curiosity, because the system behaves well outside the standard. When you take your foot off the accelerator, the speed is reduced very quickly. This is because the electric motor inverter kicks in and quickly stops the car if it is at a low speed.

But it works well even at high speed, which makes the experience different for the driver, requiring an adaptation to take advantage of this condition that only an electric-powered vehicle can offer. Now, if it bothers you, you can disable the feature.

Accelerates like Mustang

Image: Disclosure

Plug-in electric vehicle and with autonomy to run up to 418 km on a single charge, the XC40 Pure Electric impresses with its acceleration capacity, worthy of a legitimate sports car. The 78 kWh electric battery sustains the engines that guarantee a combined power of 413 hp and a torque of 67.3 kgfm.

Even for those who already know the behavior of a 100% electric model – which has all the torque available in any condition – when you accelerate this XC40 can take a scare with the instantaneous stride, arguably very strong. Without a doubt, it’s worth a little more time to adapt. Not by chance, the XC40 Pure Electric accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds. So, the comparison with the Ford Mustang Mach1, for example, which does this in 4.3 seconds, is inevitable.

Google services on the screen of the media center

Image: Disclosure

The traditional Google services and the voice command possibilities offered by the platform are nothing new. But this feature officially applied in a car is. So, we have another very interesting aspect of this electric SUV, which inaugurates its new entertainment and connectivity system based on the Google Automotive Services platform.

The result is a full integration of multimedia features with those of Google, allowing you to trigger vehicle resources and also request general information, such as temperature, traffic situation and nearby restaurants – just as we do on the smartphone. All of this is available on the nice high-resolution nine-inch vertical screen already familiar from Volvo models.

In addition, the electric XC40 brings all the refinement of finishing and the great sound system already known from this model – in addition to the safety paraphernalia represented by the semi-autonomous driving systems Pilot Assist and City Safety.

Well, but in closing, how can you be thinking there, and the engine compartment, in front? Yes, the electric XC40 gained another luggage space, not as big as we think before checking it out, but with a good 31 liters of capacity.

In the end, it is clear that the XC40 Pure Electric is right in the proposal that combines a beautiful design with the look of a passenger car – as we are used to – technological innovation and much, much more, the ability to accelerate. This is a detail that even exaggerates, but which, at this moment, plays an important role, as recalled by an executive from Volvo Cars do Brasil: it helps to quickly prove how an electric car can be very strong and face longer journeys.

But this, of course, will only be a reality when we can count on an efficient recharge network in Brazil! But that’s a topic for another conversation.

Volvo XC40 Pure Electric price: R$ 389,950