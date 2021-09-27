Watch BTS performance for Global Citizen

This Saturday (25), the Global Citizen is happening. Several artists have already performed and will still perform. However, BTS has already delivered everything in a perfect performance for the single ‘Permission to Dance’.

How to watch Global Citizen that will have BTS performance? Find it out!

O Global Citizen 2021 takes place this Saturday (25), and aims to fight extreme poverty and raise awareness. In short, the event will bring together great artists from around the world, from BTS to Alok.

Among this year’s attractions are Billie Eilish, BTS, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Elton John, Lizzo, Lorde and many others! In addition, Brazilian names will also be present, they are: Alok, Criolo, Liniker and Mart’nália. These shows will take place directly from Amazônia and Morro da Urca, in Rio de Janeiro.

But where to watch? Well, the entire event will be streamed online on Apple Music, on the Apple TV app, on YouTube and also on Twitter. On TV, it will start at 2 pm, on the BIS channel, which will show some shows from New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Seoul, Lagos, London and Sydney.

From 11 pm, on the Multishow channel, it will show national shows, with Alok, Criolo, Liniker and Mart’nália.