Wearing masks in schools helps prevent Covid-19 outbreaks, according to studies

Covid-19 outbreaks are much more likely in schools that do not require students and staff to wear masks. Data are from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Two studies released on Friday (24) support the agency’s recommendation for the widespread use of masks in schools.

A study in the state of Arizona showed that schools without mask requirements were about 3.5 times more likely to have a Covid-19 outbreak than schools that required the use of masks.

A second study showed that counties in the United States, where schools required the wearing of a mask, also had less transmission of the virus in the general community.

For the first study, researchers analyzed data covering nearly 1,000 primary and secondary schools in Arizona’s Maricopa and Pima counties, which are home to more than three-quarters of the state’s population.

A school was considered to have a mask requirement if all people – including students, staff, teachers and visitors – were required to wear the protective item indoors, regardless of vaccination status. A school was considered to have an outbreak if there were two or more cases reported among students or staff within a 14-day period, starting one week after the start of classes.

From mid-July to the end of August, there were 191 school-associated outbreaks, according to the CDC. Schools with universal mandatory masks in force at the start of activities represented around 31% of the set of institutions analyzed, but only around 8% of outbreaks.

Meanwhile, schools without masks were responsible for 59% of these outbreaks, but less than half (48%) of the total set of schools analyzed.

In early August, the CDC adjusted school mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination status, due to the prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant.

“I would say the data really shows that wearing masks reduces outbreaks in schools,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Monday (20). “So for the purpose of keeping our kids in school, putting them in school, keeping them safe, masks really are the way to go.”

broad protection

Another CDC study published on Friday suggests that the effects of mask policies in schools also appear to extend beyond classroom walls.

The study found that case rates among children increased more in counties where schools did not have masking requirements than in counties where schools required universal use.

Between the week before school starts and the week after school starts, pediatric case rates have more than doubled in counties without school mask requirements than in counties with the current measure.

Counties without school mask requirements added an average of about 35 new pediatric cases per 100,000 children each day over that two-week period, compared to a growth of about 16 new pediatric cases per 100,000 children each day in counties with face protection requirement.

For this study, CDC analyzed pediatric case rates in nearly 500 counties where mask requirements were consistent across all schools and applied in one of two ways: ​​All students or no students. The results were adjusted to control for pediatric vaccination rates at the municipal level, but not for vaccination rates among teachers or school testing data. Vaccination data is not available at the school level.

The CDC emphasizes the importance of “layered prevention strategies” – including vaccination, testing, improved ventilation and physical distance along with the use of masks – to stop the spread of Covid-19 and create safe school environments with minimal disruption.

A third study, published by the CDC on Friday, found that 96% of primary and secondary schools in the country are fully open to face-to-face learning. But more than 900,000 students and nearly 60,000 teachers were affected by the closures related to the Covid-19 outbreaks between August and mid-September. The closures affected schools in 44 states and most in the South.

In recent weeks, children age 5 and older have had higher Covid-19 case rates than any other age group, according to CDC data. Adolescents 12 to 17 years old also have the lowest vaccination rates of any age group in the United States. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

Researcher Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (a body similar to Anvisa in Brazil) and member of the board of Pfizer, said that it is not time to make the masks optional in schools.

“I think we have to get to a point where vaccines are widely available in schools,” he told CNN international on Thursday (23). “Schools are not inherently safe environments, but they can be made safer by taking proper precautions. Masks are certainly a tool”.

This is a translated text, click here to read the original in English.