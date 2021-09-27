week has base, Red Bull Bragantino in the Brazilian and Paulista Women’s

After the weekend with victories in Derby for the Brasileirão and Brasileiro Women, Corinthians starts a new week this Monday. The male squad is getting ready to face Red Bull Bragantino, on Saturday, at 7pm.

The female squad, who won the Brazilian tri-championship last Sunday against Palmeiras, turn their attention to the sequence of the Campeonato Paulista. The team is unbeaten in the state and, this Wednesday, at 7 pm, against Pinda, in Fazendinha.

Timão’s U-20 team is also committed against Red Bull Bragantino. Timãozinho visits the team in Jarinu through Paulistão in the category on Thursday, at 3 pm. Corinthians is the leader of Group 6, with 18 points added so far. The team has five wins and three draws in the state.

The base commitments do not end there. On Saturday, the Under-15 and Under-17 teams also continue at the state level. This time, the teams face Rio Branco, at 9 am and 11 am, respectively.

Check out Corinthians’ schedule this week

Monday, 27/09

Training of the male cast at CT Joaquim Records in the afternoon

Tuesday, 28/09

Training of the male cast at CT Joaquim Records in the afternoon

Wednesday, 09/29

Training of the male cast at CT Joaquim Records in the morning

Corinthians x Pinda – at 7 pm for the São Paulo Women’s Championship, at Fazendinha

Thursday, 09/30

Friday, 10/01

Training of the male cast at CT Joaquim Records in the afternoon

Saturday, 02/10

Sunday 10/3

Undisclosed male cast schedule

See more at: Corinthians Women, Campeonato Brasileiro, Campeonato Paulista, Corinthians U-20, Corinthians Base and Corinthians U-17.