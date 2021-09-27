We’ve already played on Nintendo Switch OLED

In November 2018, about a year and a half after the Nintendo Switch was released, I wrote an article listing and explaining the things that should be improved in a console overhaul. It took some time, but with the OLED Switch – which will hit stores on October 8th – Nintendo has finally heard our prayers. You are wrong if you think that the only thing Nintendo has changed is the screen. We recently had the opportunity to try the console for the first time (at a Nintendo event) and there are details that make the OLED model a more refined device than the original version of the console. The game we tried on the console was Metroid Dread and you can read our impressions here.

OLED screen – Is there really a difference? In terms of resolution, Nintendo kept 720p on the console’s screen and, as far as performance is concerned, there are no changes either. That said, the OLED display really does offer a qualitative leap in experience. It’s hard to go back to playing in the original model after trying out the OLED console. The colors are much more vivid, as well as achieving levels of whites and blacks that the original console’s screen simply can’t. It’s enough to transform games visually. Although Nintendo didn’t allow a direct comparison between consoles at the event, any player using the Switch as a handheld console will immediately notice a difference. This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings In addition to the OLED screen, Nintendo took the opportunity to reduce the bezels and increase the screen area. In summary, the original console screen is 6.2 inches, while the OLED screen has grown to 7 inches. By reducing the bezels (these are the black borders around the screen), Nintendo managed to enlarge the screen without making the console bigger. On paper, the screen magnification may seem small, but in practice it greatly improves the experience. The experience is more immersive thanks to the larger screen, I would say even more cinematic. Another hidden advantage of this screen that few people know – and OLED screens in general – is that they emit less amount of blue light (about 50% less), reducing eye strain.

Are there more improvements besides the screen? Yes, and we’re not just talking about redesigning the dock and adding a necessary ethernet port. Minor changes have been made to the console materials and detail design. Console support is no longer tiny and highly unstable. The new Nintendo Switch OLED holder is the same length as the console, greatly increasing stability when resting on any surface, and can be fixed at multiple angles. Another small difference is that there are two small non-slip rubbers on the bottom of the console – another addition to ensure that the console doesn’t move when you put it down on the table. “At first glance, this plastic appears to be more resistant to scratches and wear.” The black plastic that surrounds the console is of better quality. You’ll only notice this when you touch the console, but this new plastic is tougher and has a slightly rougher texture. At first glance, this plastic appears to be more resistant to scratches and wear. The rear air intakes have been relocated and are now virtually unnoticed. Nintendo was smart and placed the inputs with dual use: the slot is for placing your finger and lifting the stand. On the back of the console is now just the Nintendo Switch logo – all legally required information, such as the CE marking, is hidden under the stand. Aesthetically it is more beautiful.