What documents about US-funded research in Wuhan reveal

Documents recently released by the American press give more details about the US government-funded research on bat coronaviruses carried out in China before the Covid-19 pandemic and provide more elements for the debate about the origin of the new coronavirus – especially about the hypothesis that Sars-CoV-2 may have arisen from a laboratory accident.

A 900-page document obtained by the US portal The Intercept through the US Information Act details the work of the US health organization EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) in partnership with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (IVW) on bat coronavirus research in the Chinese laboratory. Among the documents obtained are two proposals to request funding, which had not been released to the public until then, to the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), a US federal agency headed by Anthony Fauci, White House principal adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic response.

The documents apparently contradict Fauci’s claims that the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The funding proposal was for a project called “Understanding the Risks of Bat Coronaviruses,” which involved sampling from bats and people working with live animals to detect new types of coronaviruses.

The research received funding of US$3.1 million for the period between 2014 and 2019. The incentive was renewed in 2019 and canceled in 2020, by the government of then President Donald Trump. The funds included $599,000 for the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s bat coronavirus research.

“This is a roadmap for high-risk research that could have triggered the current pandemic,” Gary Ruskin, executive director of the US Right to Know, a group investigating the origins of the pandemic, told Intercept.

One of the information revealed by the documents that have been made public is that the research with “humanized” mice – genetically modified to display human tissue and used in research – was conducted in a level 3 biosafety laboratory at Wuhan University, and not at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – which has a biosafety level 4 – as previously believed.

The proposal submitted to the NIH recognized the risks associated with this type of research: “Field work involves the greatest risk of exposure to SARS or other coronaviruses, as the work is carried out in caves with a high density of bats and potential for inhalation fecal,” states the text.

Fauci repeated several times that US NIH-funded research in China did not qualify as “gain of function” research – experiments in which an organism is genetically modified to gain new biological functions. The topic gained attention with the debate over the possibility that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, may have arisen from a laboratory accident, and not from a natural leak from animals to humans, which is the most accepted thesis today by scientists.

But some critics, such as researcher Richard Ebright, a biosafety expert and professor of chemistry and biology at Rutgers University (USA), dispute Fauci’s claims.

Ebright told the National Review news portal that the NIH-funded research in Wuhan qualifies as “gain of function” experiments, and that they artificially altered coronaviruses to make them more transmissible to humans, which could have led to an accident of laboratory.

“The materials [divulgados recentemente] show that NIH funding between 2014 and 2019 to EcoHealth subcontracted to IVW funded gain-of-function research as defined by federal policies in effect between 2014 and 2017 and potentially pandemic pathogen improvement as defined by federal policies in effect from 2017 to present,” Ebright said on Twitter.

This week, a group claimed to have obtained documents with a proposal made by the EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology to receive funding from Darpa, the US federal agency for advanced research, describing a research project with genetically modified coronaviruses that would be used in aerosols released in caves in China, to inoculate bats against diseases that could jump into humans. The proposal was rejected by Darpa, according to the group.

The origins of the Covid-19 pandemic have not yet been established. After investigations in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not rule out the hypothesis of a laboratory accident, but considers the thesis “very unlikely”. In August, an investigation by the US intelligence service, commissioned by US President Joe Biden, failed to reach a conclusion.