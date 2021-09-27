What is Material You? Google’s new design changes the look of apps

If you use Android, you may have already noticed that Google apps have a new look. The change is already happening in apps like Gmail, Clock, Contacts, Camera and Phone, and the next one will be Google Photos.

But what, after all, is this transformation? It is Material You, Google’s new design language, developed for Android 12, the next version of the mobile operating system. The company released more details this month.

Unveiled in May, at Google I/O, an event where the company annually presents its news, Material You is described by the company as “Google’s radical new way of thinking about design”. These will be more personalized changes, with bigger buttons, dynamic colors and smoother animations.

Sameer Samat, Google’s vice president of product management, describes Material You as “the biggest design change in Android history.”

Material You, Google’s new design for Android 12 and apps Image: Reproduction/Google

It’s an evolution of Material Design, the language Google developed for its apps in 2014 that, despite some subtle changes since then, remains more or less the same.

Until then, it was based on the appearance of real paper, as if the design of the apps were the technological sequel to it.

Material You intends to go a little further: not only the apps will receive the look of the new language, but also their web versions and even hardware produced by Google. Of course, it should take some time for all this to happen.

What changes in practice on your Android

As already mentioned, several apps are progressively going through the switch to Material You. This transformation is noticeable in different ways, depending on the app. At the moment, there is still no dynamic color adaptation, which should only come with Android 12.

What we can see different for now is:

On Google Photos, the top button bar shows them all in pill format;

On Android Phone, the bottom navigation bar has an indicator, also in pill format, that shows which app tab you’re in;

There are also two floating buttons that were once circular and are now more rounded squares;

The pill-shaped indicator, one of the highlights of Material You, is also present in other apps, such as Google Drive and Gmail, for example. Furthermore, there is a font change as well, which, according to the company, is to improve readability in various sizes, even the smallest ones.

These are small changes but, when added together, make a big difference in the look of Android.

If you haven’t received these updates on your smartphone yet, it’s also not a reason to worry: they’re being made piecemeal, and the intention is that the full transformation will only be seen when Android 12 is released, which should happen at the beginning of October.

The inspiration

According to Google, its designers set out to create with the following question in mind: “what if form not only followed function, but also felt?” The announcement of the new language, made by the Chilean Matters Duarte, vice president of design of the company, promised to “embrace the emotion and popular demand for more expressiveness and control over their personal devices.”

In this way, the intention is that you who use Google products feel like a co-creator of them, making them more personal. An example of this is that your smartphone’s wallpaper color palette is used by Material you to generate new appearances for the apps. So, your experience in using the Android it would be unique and tailored to you.

For Google itself and for developers, the novelty is more easily adaptable to different screen sizes. The so-called UI, acronym for user interface (User interface, in Portuguese) reacts to screen and context changes, which makes the experience “more comfortable”, says the company.

Finally, the Material you promises to give more control to those who use Android about the contrast, the size and the thickness of the lines of the visual elements, customizing the UI for each one.