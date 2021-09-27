What is Spotify Greenroom and how it works

Spotify Greenroom (Android | iOS) is a group audio chat room app created by the streaming company. The service is Spotify’s response to the Clubhouse (Android | iOS), an app that reached great popularity in early 2021 and drew attention to group conversations.

It’s not hard to find other platforms that try to replicate the Clubhouse formula: Twitter has Espaços, Discord has launched a similar feature in communities, and Telegram has also inserted audio chats for groups or channels. The Greenroom, launched in June of this year, seeks to connect the community through common themes, mainly involving sports, culture and music. Learn more about the app!

Spotify Greenroom: how it works

It is not necessary to receive an invite or have a Spotify account to use Greenroom. Anyone who is registered with the streaming service can use the same access credentials to login to the application. Right after creating your profile, you need to choose your main interests. For this, the app offers different categories about entertainment, sports, leagues and preferred music styles.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Greenroom Home Screen (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The Greenroom home screen displays the rooms live at the moment and gives you the option to switch to a tab with only rooms referring to your groups — in this case, the interests you marked when setting up your profile. In addition, you can access a calendar icon to check some of the conversations scheduled for the coming days on the platform and save the events in your calendar.

After entering a room, the operation is very similar to the Clubhouse. People are divided into hosts, speakers and listeners. Any participant in the room can interact: just raise your hand to ask to speak and wait for the host profile’s decision to do so.

In Greenroom, users can also create their own room. It is necessary to link the chat to one of the groups and the platform offers the option of recording the conversation, if you want to use it later as a podcast. The application only has an English version.

Audio room in Spotify Greenroom (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The platform aims to benefit speakers and content creators. Listeners can send Gems to speakers, a form of virtual currency, to value a comment. In this way, popular profiles are signaled by the amount of Gems. In the United States, Spotify created the Creator Fund: still in the registration phase, it consists of remunerating the platform’s content creators based on data on audience and community engagement.

Have you tested the Greenroom? Leave your opinion about the platform!

Source: Spotify Greenroom (1, 2)