what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com







By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The futures opened in fall this Monday (27), with a decrease of 0.69% at 9:09 am, while the rose 0.59%, at R$5.3430. Due to the increased demand for the US currency at the end of the year, the Central Bank announced that it will begin offering 14 thousand exchange swap contracts in extraordinary auctions today. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:), the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, fell 0.48% in the American pre-market.

In the US, 100 and futures futures fell 0.57% and 0.16%, respectively. The , on the other hand, advanced 0.15%. The American market is eyeing the political news with Joe Biden trying to avoid a reduction in the functioning of the government and with the.

This Sunday, Brazil registered 243 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 594,443, informed the Ministry of Health. advancing to 21,351,972, added the folder.

The Central Bank projects a deficit in public accounts for the first time since March. For September, the forecast is that current account transactions will have a negative result of BRL 1.9 billion, according to data released on Friday (24). That would make the deficit of the last 12 months reach US$ 21 billion, according to the head of the BC’s statistics department, Fernando Rocha.

The projection released in June pointed to a small surplus of US$ 3 billion for this year. On Thursday, in its Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI), the Central Bank should disclose whether it will maintain or change the forecast.

According to Valor Econômico, the possibility of a surplus in the country is helped by the depreciated exchange rate and the rise in sales of exported commodities. However, the reduction in demand from China, as well as the improvement in the domestic scenario, which could increase imports, could reduce current account surplus balances.

News of the day

Red flag – The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced this Friday, 24, that the . The level represents a charge of R$ 9.49 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Payroll exemption – The Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, stated that a renewal of the payroll tax exemption to 17 sectors of the economy takes up space in the spending ceiling and, therefore, would “steal” space from the new Bolsa Família. According to him, .

5G – The final version of the 5G notice, approved this Friday, 24, by Anatel, according to calculations by the National Federation of Call Center, Installation and Maintenance of Telecommunications and Information Technology Network Infrastructure (Feninfra).

Income Tax Reform – The reporter of the IR reform, Angelo Coronel, said that he should propose an increase in the taxation on mining companies and is considering changing the dividend rate, if studies by the Revenue show that the 15% approved by the Chamber represents an increase in the tax burden.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Launch of Caixa Tem Credit; Meeting with Braga Netto, Minister of State for Defence; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic; Meeting with Solemnity Allusive to the National Day of Struggle of People with Disabilities.

Paulo Guedes – Caixa Tem Credit Launch Ceremony; Meeting with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt; Participation in the 4th Edition “O Brasil wants More – BR+” International Chamber of Commerce in the session: “Why don’t we open it yet?”; Meeting with senator ngelo Coronel (PSD/BA); Ceremony for the National Day of Struggle for People with Disabilities.

Campos Neto – ​Internal dispatches in São Paulo.

corporate news

Grendene (SA:) – A , in the municipality of Crato (CE). The unit is expected to generate 1 thousand jobs. The objective is to expand the production capacity of shoes and EVA components by 500 thousand pairs per month.

Carrefour (SA:) – The , from the Atacadão brand, is worth R$ 60 billion this year. The projection of gross sales for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 is R$100 billion.

CCR (SA:) – A , compared to the same interval last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 4.9%. In the accumulated result for the year up to September 23, the movement increased by 16% (consolidated) and 10.4% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

Ecoroads (SA:) – The board of directors of EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços approved through the issuance of 1.35 billion common shares, nominative and without par value, at a price of R$1.00 per share. In this way, the company’s share capital, fully subscribed and paid-in, will increase from the current R$ 736.714 million to R$ 2.086 billion.

Petrobras (SA:) – On Friday, Petrobras concluded the sale of its 40% stake in the company GásLocal to White Martins, ending disputes arising from the activities of the Gemini Consortium and GásLocal, in particular pending arbitration and matters under judicial discussion. The sale was closed for an estimated value of R$ 60.6 million.

Mater Dei Sa Hospital (SA:) – This Friday, 24, closed the purchase of a 50.1% stake in A3Data, a company specializing in data and artificial intelligence. The transaction was made for a total of R$40.08 million.

Voucher (SA:) – Last week, Vale announced the withdrawal of the last 15 requests for research and mining in indigenous lands in Brazil, related to the area of ​​the Xikrin do Cateté people, in Southeast Pará, in the middle of the Amazon Forest. According to Valor Econômico, returns are part of what the company has been calling a “new pact” with society of socio-environmental commitments.

Omega Generation (SA:) – Omega Geração proposed to the shareholders a merger with Omega Desenvolvimento, a company of projects and pre-operational assets owned by the controllers, to form Omega Energia.

Alliar (SA:) – Alliar received a request to call an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) by MAM Asset Management, which holds 5.07% of the company’s share capital. Asset asks for the replacement of the current board members, the approval of a new long-term strategic plan and the company’s capital increase through the issuance of 30 million shares.

Gafisa (SA:) – Gafisa’s board of directors approved, in a meeting on the 23rd, the company’s capital increase with the issuance of 27.9 million new common shares.