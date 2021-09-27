WhatsApp can allow the use of the same account on two smartphones

While looking for ways to make its payment system more attractive to the public, WhatsApp got back to work on the multi-device feature. The news was revealed this weekend with the arrival of another beta update on Android.
According to the staff at WABetaInfo, WhatsApp should allow the user to achieve log in and use three devices at the same time: web, desktop and portal version. All must work autonomously and this should allow the use of the messenger without having to keep the smartphone connected to the internet.
The developers’ intention is to facilitate the use of the application by companies, since its use in three devices simultaneously can help with the service.
Another option that is on WhatsApp’s radar is the possibility of allowing the user to achieve have the same account on two smartphones. Currently, the feature is called Multi Device 2.0.
The functionality is still at an early stage of development and cannot be accessed by the beta audience. When the user logs in on a second smartphone, the messenger should download and sync the user’s entire history automatically.
For now, WhatsApp does not comment on when the news will be available. Thus, we emphasize that it is necessary to have a little patience to wait for the release of features in the stable version.