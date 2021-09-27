WhatsApp can allow the use of the same account on two smartphones

While looking for ways to make its payment system more attractive to the public, WhatsApp got back to work on the multi-device feature. The news was revealed this weekend with the arrival of another beta update on Android.

According to the staff at WABetaInfo, WhatsApp should allow the user to achieve log in and use three devices at the same time: web, desktop and portal version. All must work autonomously and this should allow the use of the messenger without having to keep the smartphone connected to the internet.