WhatsApp can have cashback on payments made in the app

The messaging platform has already made available to the public the WhatsApp Pay, which is a payment service owned by the company. Thus, it is now possible to transfer money to other people. The logic works the same as sending a photo or document file.

Now, WhatsApp should implement a new advantage, which will be cashback for in-app purchases. This feature is a reward program that accumulates points with every purchase made, which can be turned into “cash back”.

This way, with each purchase made, you add cashback, which is later transformed into credits for purchases, discounts and other related promotions. The functionality is still being developed, but it denotes the desire for expansion of the messaging app.

In the beta version of WhatsApp, the functionality that comes with the following inscription is already being tested: “get cashback on your next payment”. In Brazil, the novelty is not working yet, but the intention of WhatsApp is to expand as quickly as possible to enter one of the fastest growing markets.

There is not much information about WhatsApp cashback yet, but it is believed to be one of the ways to attract more users. WhatsApp Pay is a form that is very similar to Pix, but it hasn’t caught on by Brazilians yet, given that it’s just 7% of users opted for functionality.

The data are from the survey by the Messenger in Brazil. Experts say that it is too early to say whether the new WhatsApp function was well accepted by users or not.