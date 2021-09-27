When is a diet low in ‘FODMAPs’ necessary? Know what the acronym is and which link with irritable bowel | live you

Have you ever heard of foods rich in FODMAPs? They are carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed by the body and can be fermented by bacteria present in our intestines. . In more sensitive people, fermentation can generate flatulence, diarrhea, constipation, bloating and cramps .

Abdominal pain: location can give clues about origin

VIDEO: When should the fart be a cause for concern?

FODMAP stands for fermentable oligo-, di-, monosaccharides, and polyols. In Portuguese: oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and fermentable polyols. Among the foods are fruits, vegetables, spices, lactose, cereals and pasta.

fruit : apple, pear, peach, mango, watermelon, nectarine, cherry, avocado.

: apple, pear, peach, mango, watermelon, nectarine, cherry, avocado. dairy products : cow, goat or sheep milk, ice cream, yogurt (even skimmed), fresh and creamy cheese (ricotta, cottage, cream cheese).

: cow, goat or sheep milk, ice cream, yogurt (even skimmed), fresh and creamy cheese (ricotta, cottage, cream cheese). Vegetables and legumes: artichokes, asparagus, beets, broccoli, kale, garlic, leeks, okra, onions, cauliflower, peas, chickpeas, beans, lentils.

artichokes, asparagus, beets, broccoli, kale, garlic, leeks, okra, onions, cauliflower, peas, chickpeas, beans, lentils. Cereals and Pasta: breads, cakes, biscuits or cereals containing wheat and rye and cereals with corn syrup.

These foods do not cause discomfort in the entire population.. However, people who have irritable bowel syndrome, for example, may suffer a little more from these carbohydrates. For this group, the diet low in FODMAPs may be indicated.

“This diet came to those with irritable bowel syndrome. It really improves symptoms. There are people who think they do a little prick and think they have to stop eating all these foods. Then the bowel worsens even more, because we reduce the amount of fiber, it can even affect the intestinal flora, because you stop consuming foods that are fuel for good bacteria in the body too”, warns nutritionist Lara Natacci, master and doctor in nutrition from FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo) (read more about diet below).

What is irritable bowel syndrome?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder that causes abdominal pain and constipation and/or diarrhea.

“It is a disease of the brain-intestinal axis. It is a diagnosis of exclusion, we don’t make the diagnosis right at the first appointment. Let’s exclude some diseases, like Chron, colitis. Today the best theory for SII is that it is a imbalance between the production of brain neurotransmitters and this ends up having an impact on the intestine“, explains Rogério Pinheiro Alves, clinical gastroenterologist at Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

VIDEO: Irritable bowel syndrome has complicated diagnosis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome can impair the functioning of the body’s normal activities such as bowel movement, the sensitivity of the intestinal nerves, or the way the brain controls some of these functions.

Alves explains that the diagnosis is not simple and is based on some criteria.. “The patient may have diarrhea, constipation, pain or all together for more than three months, in interspersed periods of improvement and worsening. Usually, the patient gets worse when under a lot of stress, it can also get worse after an infection.”

The syndrome has no cure, but the patient can live with it. For Alves, one of the physician’s challenges is to make the person understand what IBS is. “You are not going to give antibiotics, you are not going to operate. There is no cure, but if the person can understand the disease and treat it appropriately., she spends a lot of time in remission, without having a crisis”, completes the gastroenterologist.

2 out of 3 Do you know what FODMAPS are? — Photo: Pixabay/Disclosure Do you know what FODMAPS are? — Photo: Pixabay/Disclosure

How is the low FODMAPs diet

The low-FODMAP diet does not cure irritable bowel syndrome, but it helps to alleviate the symptoms. Her too not suitable for all people, as it can affect the daily consumption of nutrients.

“This diet is Basically indicated for those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. It consists of subtracting foods rich in FODMAPs, which are substances that cause a lot of fermentation. In patients with IBS, when we suspend these foods, it ends up having an improvement because there is less fermentation in the intestine“explains the gastroenterologist.

People with irritable bowel syndrome may see an improvement in symptoms with diet, but it must be prescribed by a specialist.

“This diet does not have the foods that ferment in our intestines, especially some sources of carbohydrates. These foods generate more gas and can, in large quantities, for these people who have the syndrome, cause more flatulence, abdominal distension, pain and worsen the irritable bowel condition,” adds Lara Natacci.

3 of 3 Food list rich in FODMAPs is extensive — Photo: Erika Ricci List of foods rich in FODMAPs is extensive — Photo: Erika Ricci

The nutritionist warns, however, that the list of foods rich in FODMAPs is extensive and cutting everything is not a solution for those who do not have IBS.

“We need to ferment these foods in our body even for fuel, fiber for our intestinal flora to be adequate. We only remove food from the menu of those who have the disorder, because these people really need less fiber”, says the nutritionist.

According to Natacci, this diet is not forever. It should be done until the symptoms of IBS subside. These foods must be reintroduced in the patient’s menu, in small portions and in isolation. See the steps:

Withdraw FODMAP-rich foods for 6 to 8 weeks If there is no improvement in symptoms within 8 weeks, discontinue the diet After the exclusion diet, reintroduce FODMAP-rich foods to assess individualized tolerance Reintroduction can be by food or by food groups

“We wait three days after reintroduction to see the person’s tolerance. For example, the patient goes back to eating apples. We wait three days to be able to reintroduce another fruit, milk. And then let’s see the individual sensitivity. Each person has their individual tolerance , the syndrome does not work the same in all people with irritable bowel syndrome“, explains Lara Natacci.