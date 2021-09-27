When will I have 5G in my city? Check Anatel’s auction deadlines

The auction of the radio frequency bands that will finally allow Brazil to have 5G truly accessible by the population was scheduled for November 4th. But when will the fifth-generation mobile internet signal actually reach our cell phones?

The auction notice provides that whoever buys the radio frequency bands to transmit the 5G signal will have to, instead of paying the government, commit to delivering the new generation of internet within the following deadlines:

in all Brazilian capitals until July 31, 2022;

in cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2025;

in cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2026;

in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2027;

in cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2028.

According to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, the government hopes that some capitals, such as São Paulo, will already have a 5G signal by the end of this year. Regions of cities that no longer rely on a satellite dish signal (which could cause interference on 5G) will be able to implement the new technology immediately after the auction.

5G preview already exists

Some regions of the country already have access to a “preview” of 5G. This is the 5G DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) standard, which borrows part of the 4G structure to transmit a slightly faster internet signal.

To get a sense of how the 5G DSS connection fares, in our tests last year, we managed to achieve an average download speed of 128 Mbps (Megabits per second). In the same test, the average speed of 4G was around 26.5 Mbps.

But real 5G isn’t just faster than 4G. The new generation promises low latency — that is, shorter reaction time between a data packet sent to the network and its return to the device — which is more an indicator of connection quality than speed. And the DSS version doesn’t offer that yet.

5G DSS is now available in some neighborhoods from:

São Paulo (SP) and cities in the metropolitan region, by Tim, Claro and Vivo;

Brasília (DF), by Tim, Claro, Vivo and Oi;

Belo Horizonte (MG), by Tim and Vivo;

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), by Tim, Claro and Vivo;

Curitiba (PR), by Tim and Vivo;

Goiânia (GO), by Claro e Vivo;

Porto Alegre (RS), by Claro e Vivo;

Salvador (BA), by Vivo.

4.5G is 5G?

It’s quite likely that you’ve come across carrier advertisements trumpeting about 4.5G or 4G+ networks. But don’t expect a preview of 5G, as these names are pure marketing.

Both 4.5G and 4G+ refer to the LTE Advanced standard (which is also the 4G standard) and/or LTE Advanced Pro. The first was formalized in 2011 by the 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), an international group that sets standards telecommunications. The second in 2015 by the same organization.

The big difference between 4G and 4.5G is in network speed and stability. While 4G works using only one frequency band, 2,500 MHz, 4.5G can use multiple bands to transmit data at the same time.

Which phones already have 5G?

To connect to the upcoming 5G, you will need a cell phone that supports the new technology. Since 2020, the Brazilian market has been receiving devices that are already able to connect to both the 5G DSS and the 5G “pure blood” that will be released after the November auction.

See a list of cell phones sold in Brazil that support 5G (including DSS) so far:

apple

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

Samsung

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Motorola

Moto G100

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge (2020)

Motorola Edge+ (2020)

Legion Phone Duel (Lenovo)

Others