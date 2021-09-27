Which active volcanoes could threaten Brazil? The earthquake in Lisbon has already caused a tsunami that hit the Brazilian coast

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja raises concern, but according to specialists, volcanoes close to Brazilian territory do not pose serious risks; such events are difficult to happen because of the geographic location of the country.

Los Viajes del Cangrejo/Creative Commons Earthquake hit the coast of Pernambuco and part of Bahia in 1755



The volcano eruption Cumbre Vieja, located in La Palma, one of the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa, raised an unusual concern in Brazil: for days, it was said that a tsunami could cross the Atlantic Ocean and hit the northeast of the country in the event of a larger explosion. The rumors were based on a study done in the early 2000s by the Institute of Geophysics and Planetary Physics at the University of California. The document projected that a large-scale explosion capable of causing a lateral collapse of the walls of the Cumbre Vieja could knock more than 500 km³ of debris into the water and generate a tsunami that would affect West Africa, the coast of the United Kingdom, cross the ocean and caused a sequence of waves up to 25 meters high off the coasts of North and South America.

In the “worst scenario” analyzed by the researchers, a giant wave generated by the volcano’s collapse would reach other islands in the region in less than 10 minutes, reach the coast of Africa in an hour and the Americas in about six hours, reaching the United States in nine hours after the explosion. For that, however, it would be necessary an explosion of high proportions that was strong enough to destroy the island of La Palma, which has more than 85,000 inhabitants. In any case, the possibility of the volcano collapsing has already been completely ruled out by the Canary Islands government. Experts on the subject point out that the study, debated for two decades, took into account “extreme” conditions, which makes despair around the subject unnecessary. “It was scientifically possible, but it was very unlikely that it would happen. Despite having happened in geological periods, in historical times there is no evidence of this type”, explains Bruno Collaço, from the Seismology Center of the University of São Paulo.

He says that a volcanism of magnitude close to eight points on the Richter Scale was used in the study’s projection, something that has never occurred in recent history. “What we have in the last millennia revolves around five points. So the chances are very low”, he points out. There are geographically active volcanoes in the world that are closer to Brazil, such as the Fogo Volcano, in Guatemala, and the Pico do Fogo, in Cape Verde. Still, the eruption of none of them is considered dangerous for the Latin country. “No volcano poses a serious risk to Brazil, they are too far away for that to happen”, estimates.

Our location on the world map is the key piece that makes Brazil “blessed” in seismographic issues. When we look at the design of tectonic plates, blocks that make up the Earth’s lithosphere and cause earthquakes when they settle or collide, it’s possible to see that the country is at the center of the great South American plate. “Usually volcanism is born when the plates meet, associated with being closer to their edges. Brazil is in the center, so the chance of having an accumulation of lava that generates a volcano is very small. Earthquakes are also associated with plates and, because of that, the chances of stronger tremors are also small”, analyzes Collaço. He recalls that the biggest earthquake ever recorded in the country had 6 points on the Richter Scale and did not cause any damage. It was registered in 1955 in Serra do Trombador, Mato Grosso do Sul, and had a magnitude of 6.2. Despite the considerable force of the quake, the small number of residents in the Midwest interior meant that no one was injured.

The tsunami that hit Brazil

Based on the premise that tsunamis are a result of tectonic plate encounters, their occurrence in Brazil is also very low. In history, a phenomenon of this type was only recorded once, on November 1, 1755, when an earthquake felt in Lisbon caused giant waves that hit part of Africa, the United States and the coast of Pernambuco and Bahia.. The estimate is that the tremors have approached 9 degrees on the Richter Scale, being one of the strongest in history. Still, impacts on the Brazilian coast were low. “The Lisbon earthquake was a mega-event that took place at sea and had a vertical displacement of the water column. These waves ended up arriving here in Brazil. Even so, when they got here, they were much more toned down. They didn’t cause damage like what we see in Chile, Indonesia, Japan [hoje em dia], that the waves have been breaking everything they see ahead of them”, explains Collaço. The rarity of writings on the subject makes the impact of the event in Brazil cloudy, but, according to letters dating from the time, the only deaths recorded would be that of a couple washed away on the southern coast of Pernambuco.