Who is the billionaire behind Evergrande who can ‘fail the world’?

Evergrande’s president and founder, Hui Ka Yan, continued to get rich during real estate’s indebtedness

(STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Hui Ka Yan founded Evergrande in 1996, when the real estate market was booming in China

The tycoon was born into a working-class family, but soon grew into leadership positions.

He invested in a football team with Felipão, bottled water, finances and even tried to beat Tesla, from Elon Musk

The collapse of the real estate giant Evergrande has worried the world economy. With debts estimated at US$ 300 billion (R$ 1.5 trillion), the company was even called the “Lehman Brothers” of China – in allusion to the US bank that, when it went bankrupt, started the 2008 crisis.

Who watches all of this from the top of his chair as president and founder is Hui Ka Yan. At 62, the tycoon was ranked in March this year as the 53rd richest man in the world, with no less than R$ 148 billion.

After the company’s shares plunged more than 80%, Forbes estimates the tycoon has reduced his fortune to about R$59 billion. Bloomberg, on the other hand, calculates equity at R$40 billion. One way or another, Hui is still extremely rich, but it wasn’t always like that.

before success

The magnate was born into a working class family in the rural village of the Chinese province of Henan. After finishing high school, he worked in a cement factory and in a warehouse – where his father, a retired soldier, also worked. In 1978, he went to the Wuhan Institute of Iron and Steel, where he completed his degree in metallurgy.

As soon as he graduated, Hui was hired by a heat treatment workshop, where he met his wife, Ding Yumei, with whom he has two children. He quickly rose through the ranks of the company and, in 1985, became the director. Seven years later, Hui resigned and moved to Shenzhen, where he assumed leadership roles in a trading company.

In 1996, he went to Guangzhou and founded the Evergrande Group.

The Evergrande

Focused on the construction of high-rise apartments, Evergrande moved, in 2020, more than R$ 406 billion in revenue per year. The giant has spread to 280 cities and currently has more than 200,000 full-time employees.

Between 2014 and 2020, debts started to increase, but that didn’t stop the growth of Hui’s fortune. According to Forbes, the magnate’s equity reached BRL 193 billion in 2019, a year in which Evergrande’s debts increased by BRL 228 billion.

The wealth built up by Hui thanks to the company’s dividends was so great that even if his share price went to zero, his fortune would still make him one of the 100 richest men in China, as noted by Hank Tucker, a reporter for Forbes.

Special and technical investments Felipão

Hui was not content only with the real estate market and went after other investments, such as the purchase of a football team, called Guangzhou Evergrande FC. To train the players, the tycoon hired former Italian national coach Marcello Lippi and former Brazilian national coach Luiz Felipe Scolari Felipão – responsible for bringing the fifth World Cup title to Brazil.

The giant also ventured into the bottled water market, tourism, health, finance and the construction of an amusement park designed to serve children under 15 with physical and online attractions.

In 2019, the company challenged itself to beat Tesla, from Elon Musk, in the electric vehicle market. Billions were spent on research and six models were announced a year later, with the promise of making Evergrande the largest producer of this type of automobile within five years. However, none were sold.

Hui’s relationship with the Chinese government

The billionaire is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a group that advises the Chinese government and its legislative bodies. When the crisis at Evergrande began to worry the economy as a whole, China’s regulars sent a reprimand to real estate, asking for the loan problems to be corrected.

But just a month before that, Hui was photographed posing in Tiananmen Square on China’s 100th anniversary, a sign that he remains on good terms with the ruling party.

However, Montreal researchers studying elite Chinese politics told The Financial Times that receiving an invitation to the birthday meant that Hui was on leader Xi Jinping’s “radar,” which is often a bad omen.