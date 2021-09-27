Why are Google apps looking new? Understand

This September, Google announced the new mobile operating version that was developed for Android 12: the Material You. This new design language has brought about a transformation in the presentation of applications such as Gmail, Clock, Contacts, Camera and Phone. Google Photos will also have a design change.

This new look of Google apps will offer more personalized changes, with bigger buttons, dynamic colors and smoother animations. Based on Google’s vice president of product management Sameer Samat, Material You is the biggest sizable design change in Android history.

According to Google, the intention is to provide a co-creator experience to the user, allowing the smartphone to be more personalized and handling more comfortable according to the needs of the device owner.

Some of the customizations What can be done is changing the color palette of your smartphone’s wallpaper, adapting to different screen sizes, contrast, size and thickness of the lines of the visual elements.

Material You, the new face of Google apps

Operating system changes implemented by Material You in Google apps will be noticeable in different ways. This will depend on the application. Some transformations will only appear on Android 12, such as dynamic color adaptation.

But some changes will already be available once the system is released. Are they:

The bottom navigation bar on ‘Phone’ has a pill-shaped indicator, signaling which app tab you are on;

Top button bar shows them all in pill format, on Google Photos;

Two floating buttons that will have a more rounded square shape, rather than a circular one;

Change font to improve readability at any usage size.

This pill-shaped indicator design will also show up in other Google apps such as Drive and Gmail.