With a goal and assists, the Atltico player commands the Youth victory

Guilherme Castilho scored a goal and gave two assists in Juventude’s victory (Photo: Fernando Alves/ECYouth)

Coach Fbio Carille celebrated the fact that he had the week free to adjust the Santos team aiming at the confrontation against Juventude. But this Sunday, in the duel held in Caxias do Sul (RS), the team from São Paulo followed the script of the last matches, proved inefficient and ended up defeated by the gacha team by 3-0.

With one goal and two assists, midfielder Guilherme Castilho was the big name of the match. The 22-year-old was trained at Atltico and is loaned to Juventude by the club alvinegro.

The result in terms of classification is very complicated. With 24 points, Santos follows at the bottom of the table. And worse, completed the eighth game without a victory taking into account the matches of the Brazilian Championship. Juventude, which started the round in the region of sticking, now has 26. Ricardo Bueno, Dawhan and Guilherme Castilho scored the goals that decreed the Santos reversal.

The game, which had the atmosphere of direct confrontation in the fight to escape the relegation zone, showed Santos more interested than Juventude in seeking the attack since the beginning of the first half. The option for the scheme of three defenders gave consistency to the midfield and also more offensive support from the sides. Using more the left sector, Felipe Jonatan was an important player in the creation of options. It was his inverse play that ended with a shot by Marinho in Santos’ first good chance.

Without rocking the net since July 10, in a game against Palmeiras, Marinho was Santos’ most effective forward on the field. In addition to returning to look for the game, he tried the individual plays and made yet another submission with danger.

Unable to organize itself tactically and offering many spaces for the opponent’s penetrations, Juventude continued to be threatened. Lo Baptisto missed a last chance when he anticipated a cross in the area and sent the ball close to goalkeeper Douglas’ crossbar.

The domination of Santos extended until the 30th minute, when the technical stop came. From then on, the team from São Paulo decreased its intensity, but kept the game under control. However, in a set ball, who ended up reaching the goal was the home team.

Guilherme Castilho took a free kick from the midfielder on the left side and Ricardo Bueno hit with his head to make it 1-0 to Juventude. The only finish of the gacho team in the match happened already in the additions of the initial stage.

On the way back from halftime, Santos came back even more offensive and with a goal in the opponent’s field. To try to curb the rival’s momentum, Juventude appealed for fouls and, with just ten minutes, three gacho players received a yellow card.

Willing to make the team more offensive, coach Fbio Carille also acted. He let go of the three defenders, took out Danilo Bozza and put Diego Tardelli and also put Pirani in the place of Jean Mota. The answer, however, came with another goal from Juventude. And again the set piece favored the home team. Guilherme Castilho took a corner kick and Dawhan swerved in the small area to make it 2-0, on 18 minutes.

Santos was not intimidated and continued on the attack. But he no longer had the tactical organization to actually threaten Youth. Snchez and Tardelli lost good chances to make the difference, but they didn’t have the consistency to keep the pressure on. In another counterattack, it was Juventude that once again shook the net. In a play from the left, Guilherme Castilho received a free kick at the entrance of the area and kicked without a chance of defense for the goalkeeper Joo Paulo.

In the next round, Santos will play again in Vila Belmiro and receive Fluminense. Youth goes to So Paulo to face Palmeiras.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET









YOUTH 3 x 0 SAINTS









YOUTH



– Douglas; Michel Macedo, Quintero, Vtor Mendes (Didi) and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho (Ricardinho) and Wescley (Capixaba); Sorriso (Chico) and Ricardo Bueno (Roberson).



technician



: Marquinhos Santos.

SAINTS



-Joo Paulo; Emiliano Velzquez, Danilo Boza (Diego Tardelli) and Wagner Leonardo; Par, Camacho, Jean Mota (Pirani), Snchez (Lucas Braga) and Felipe Jonatan (Moraes) ; Marino and Lo Baptisto.



technician



: Fabio Carille.

GOALS



– Ricardo Bueno, 46 ​​minutes into the first half; Dawhan, at 18, and Guilherme Castilho, at 37 minutes into the second half.

YELLOW CARDS



– William Matheus, Vtor Mendes and Sorriso (Youth).

RBITRO



– Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO).

INCOME AND PUBLIC



– Game with closed ports.

LOCAL



– Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS).