With an eye on Atltico, Abel saved more than half of Palmeiras’ team in the classic

Of the holders against Atltico at Allianz, six did not start the Saturday Drbi: right-back Marcos Rocha (Gabriel Menino played), left-back Piquerez (Renan played), defensive midfielders Felipe Melo (Danilo played) and Z Rafael ( entered the second half, but the starter was Patrick de Paula), midfielder Raphael Veiga (Gustavo Scarpa played) and forward Rony (Wesley played).

With his eye on the semifinal match of the Copa Libertadores against Atltico, coach Abel Ferreira saved six players in the classic against Corinthians, this Saturday. The alviverde team was defeated by 2-1, at Neo Qumica Arena, in a duel valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The decisive confrontation with Galo in the continental tournament is scheduled for 21:30 this Tuesday, in Mineiro. The first leg, at Allianz Parque, in the last Tuesday, ended in a draw by 0-0. Therefore, the team that wins advances. Another goalless game takes the decision to penalties, while any other equality favors Palmeiras.

The repeated starters against Atltico and Corinthians were goalkeeper Weverton, defenders Luan and Gustavo Gmez and forwards Dudu and Luiz Adriano. The latter two, however, were substituted during the second half, to preserve them for the semi-finals.

On the athletic side, Cuca saved less in the 0-0 draw with So Paulo, also this Saturday, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Nationals. Of the usual holders, right-back Mariano, defensive midfielder Jair and midfielder Nacho Fernndez started on the bench – the last two entered the second half.

Saram in the final stage, with the aim of preserving them for the semi, defensive midfielder Allan, midfielder Zaracho and forward Eduardo Vargas. “We’ve been doing the right things. Every game is a risk of injury. We didn’t have Savarino (in transition after recovering from an injury on the right thigh), Keno (virus), Tch Tch (suspended), Diego Costa (inconvenience in the left thigh), we keep Mariano, Jair and Nacho… They are important players. We took out Vargas before, we took out Allan first, Zaracho. We managed to take home a good result already thinking about the future “, pointed out the coach Cuca.