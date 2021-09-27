With covid-19, Pedro Guimarães says he is asymptomatic: “I’ll continue working from home”

posted on 9/26/2021 4:15 PM / updated on 9/26/2021 5:11 PM



(credit: MARcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil )

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, tested positive for covid-19 this Sunday (26/09). He informed through social networks that he is “asymptomatic”, “taking protocol drugs” and that he will continue working from home.

He claimed that he has been in isolation since he returned to Brazil on Wednesday (09/26) with President Jair Bolsonaro, as directed by the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

“I inform everyone that I tested positive for covid-19. I will be in quarantine following all medical protocols. I have already taken the two doses of vaccine and started taking the protocol drugs. I have also been in isolation since we arrived from the US on Wednesday in the morning. Last Monday I performed a test and the result was negative. I have no symptoms and I will continue working from here at home. A hug and thanks for the messages,” he wrote.

The message accompanies a video. Check it out below:

He is the fourth person in the presidential entourage that went to the UN in New York to be contaminated with covid-19. The first was a diplomat who prepared the president’s trip to the site. Then, the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who is in isolation in the American city, and, finally, the president’s son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

President Jair Bolsonaro, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres, Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado, Minister of Environment Joaquim Leite and Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency , Luiz Eduardo Ramos, tested negative for the virus.