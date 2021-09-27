With expensive gasoline, Brazilians take risks with cooking gas in a car; conversion is prohibited

Thais Carrança -From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

In 2021, Brazilians saw what they didn’t want to return, such as hunger, inflation, wood burning stoves and lightning kidnappings. Now, one more item can be added to this list: the clandestine conversion of vehicles to LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), better known as cooking gas or bottled gas.

On the Mercado Livre e-commerce platform, the kit for converting cars to LPG is sold for values ​​ranging from around R$ 500 to R$ 1,000, with the seller’s promise of savings of “30% in the city and 50 % on the road”.

Explosion caused by clandestine conversion of a vehicle to LPG in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte (12/07/2020)

The promised economy is not true, according to a calculation made by a finance professor at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) and at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) at the request of BBC News Brasil. And the illegal practice exposes drivers and passengers to a high risk of explosion.

In the Chamber of Deputies, a bill (PL 4217/19) that authorizes the use of cooking gas in various engines, including that of vehicles, was approved by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) in August and is ready to go to vote on

In August, the average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder was R$ 93, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), but it already exceeded R$ 100 in several Brazilian states, such as Mato Grosso ( R$114), Rondônia (R$111), Amapá (R$109), Roraima (R$109) and Pará (R$102).

Representatives of LPG distributors, in turn, accuse the CNG sector of wanting to maintain market reserve and defend consumers’ freedom of choice, noting that the fuel is used in automobiles in Europe.

When contacted, Mercado Livre said that the sale of LPG kits on the platform is prohibited and that, as soon as they are identified, advertisements with this content are removed and the seller is notified. After the company’s response to BBC News Brasil, several advertisements were deleted.

Photo Caption, Clandestine Automobile Conversion Kit for LPG for sale at Mercado Livre

‘Is it suitable for Uno car, year 92, carbureted?’

The ad says that it is a “Gas LPG Bottle P13 Kit for Generating Boat Forklifts”, but the buyers’ doubts and the seller’s answers leave no doubt: the main use intended by those who buy one of these kits is the clandestine conversion of cars.

“Good morning, serve [para] a year 92 carbureted car?” asks a buyer. “Hello, it will do”, he receives in reply.

“Kit for Saveiro injected”, asks another customer. “What year and engine? Monopoint or 4 nozzles? Please specify”, answers the seller.

“Good afternoon. Can I install this kit on a Chevette 1.6 petrol engine? Thank you in advance”, asks a third party. “You can do it”, is the answer.

For those who ask about the savings obtained with the conversion, the answer is always the same: “Savings in R$ [reais], 30% city and 50% highway, this is the average”, promises the seller.

In addition to the kit supposedly for forklifts — the only vehicle in which the use of LPG is authorized —, many other advertisements explicitly mention the vehicle model for which the product is intended: “Gas LPG Kit Bottle P13 Vectra Year 98 Engine 2.2 8v”, “ Kit Gas LPG Cylinder P13 Doblo 1.3 16v 2005 Petrol”, “Gas LPG Cylinder Kit P13 Meriva 1.4 Flex”, were some of the examples available on Thursday (23/9).

Inflation and Prohibition

The search for fuel economy is justified: according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), gasoline accumulates an increase of 31% in the year, until August, and 39% in 12 months. Ethanol rose 41% between January and August and 62% in 12 months.

However, conversion to GLP is illegal. Law 8176 of 1991 defines as a crime against the economic order the use of “liquefied petroleum gas in engines of any kind, saunas, boilers and pool heating, or for automotive purposes”.

Resolution 673 of Contran (National Traffic Council) says that using cooking gas in cars is a serious infringement. A driver caught loses five points in his wallet, can be fined R$ 195.23 and have the vehicle impounded.

The violation is also described in article 230 of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB) and in ANP regulations (ANP Resolution No. 49 of 2016).

The clandestine conversion of vehicles to LPG was a common practice in Brazil in the 1980s, particularly in the outskirts, even though it was prohibited by Contran since 1986. The definition of use as a “crime against the economic order” happened in 1991, in the midst of the war from the Gulf, one of the main oil producing regions in the world — LPG is a derivative of oil.

Even after the ban, the practice continued in the 1990s. A 1998 report by Folha de S. Paulo, for example, reported that around 25,000 vehicles were running on cooking gas in the Irecê region, in the interior of Bahia.

“Vehicle owners argue that cooking gas is more economical. With a gas cylinder (13 kg), the owner of a vehicle can travel up to 170 km”, the report said. “The gas canister costs R$ 9 at Irecê gas stations.”

Gas canister at R$ 9. Really, it was another time.

Clandestine conversion of vehicles to LPG was a common practice in Brazil in the 1980s, particularly in the suburbs, even though it was prohibited by Contran since 1986

