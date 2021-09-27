With hydroelectric plants in full activity, the Northeast exports energy to the Southeast

Photo: Julio Borges/Chesf

The São Francisco Hydroelectric Company (Chesf) said in a statement that its hydroelectric plants are in full operation and will guarantee, in the coming months, up to 7,000 average MW of clean energy for the National Interconnected System (SIN). The number is considered a record for the Company’s generation that had not been reached since 2012.

According to the company, the Northeast has generated an average of 20,000 MW. Of this total, Chesf participates with approximately 35%, adding its own hydroelectric and wind farms.

The Boa Esperança reservoir, on the Parnaíba River, for example, has 67% of its useful volume. The Sobradinho (BA) reservoir, the largest in the Northeast, has 41%, an index considered positive by the company’s management.

According to the Director of Operations, João Henrique Franklin, the Sobradinho reservoir can contribute its hydraulic generation to the SIN. In the Southeast of the country, the reservoirs add up to 17% of useful volume, in the most populous region and with the highest consumption.

“The Northeast went through a very intense water crisis from 2013 to 2018 and in that period we received energy from the South and Southeast regions of the country. This time, the Northeast is exporting energy. This characteristic of the National Interconnected System is very important to supply electricity to the Country,” he said.

João Franklin highlighted that the current crisis is mainly related to water and, currently, the Brazilian energy matrix is ​​60% hydraulic. For the director, intensifying the diversification of the energy matrix and dispatching thermoelectric plants more frequently are some of the lessons learned from the current energy crisis.

With information from Chesf

