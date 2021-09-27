With no body released by the FBI, Gabby Petito’s funeral takes place with an empty ballot box – World

the funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in a forest in Wyoming, United States, after being missing for days, occurs with an empty ballot box. The FBI is still carrying out investigations and the remains have not yet been released to the family.

The ceremony takes place this Sunday (26) in Holbrook, New York, region of Long Island, where the influencer was raised. Several onlookers lined up to participate in the open event, to say a last goodbye to the young woman.

According to Fox News, the family wanted to cremate the victim’s body, but the FBI continues to investigate the cause of the girl’s death, not allowing the release of the body. The investigation is still looking for Gabby’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, the main suspect for the incident.

Disappearance of Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito was taking a van trip with her fiance across the United States and the last contact with her family occurred on July 25, the same day as the influencer’s last post on her Instagram profile.

The disappearance was reported by the family on September 11 and the body was found eight days later in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the American West.

The FBI classified the death as a homicide case, but US federal police said “the cause of death remains pending in the final autopsy results.”

Domestic violence

On Aug. 12, two weeks before the disappearance, Moab, Utah City Police were called into a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple.

The influencer was seen crying and complaining about her mental health in images released from an agent’s body camera. According to her, the couple had been arguing more often.

After the incident, police recommended that they spend the night apart, but no inquiries were opened for the incident. It is still not known what happened after that.