With no zero car on the market, used prices go up to 20% and sales soar

Used car deals had a boom this year, taking up space for new models that disappeared from stores due to the lack of chips for production. With high demand, there is an increase in prices that has not been seen since the Cruzado Plan (in the 1980s). There are models with an appreciation of more than 20% in one year. In a normal market, the car loses between 15% to 20% of its value after one year of use.

Although the segment also registers a lack of products, sales until August are records, with 7.59 million cars and light commercial vehicles. The number is 48.8% higher than in 2020, one of the weakest years for the sector because of the pandemic, but also 6.6% above the 7.12 million used cars sold in the same period of 2019, until then the best result of history, according to Fenabrave, which represents the concessionaires.

The relationship between the sale of used and new cars is also at the peak of the historical series carried out since July 2004 by Bradesco, which works with seasonally adjusted data. For every zero car sold in the year, 6.5 used cars were sold. The previous highest level had been verified in the 2015 and 2016 crisis, when it was 5.5.

“In times of crisis, this metric is normal to go up, but this time the wage bill was preserved by (government) stimuli and sales grew in part because of demand, and in part because of the lack of new ones,” says Renan Bassoli Diniz, economist at Bradesco’s Department of Research and Economic Studies.

New car prices also increased throughout the year, but lower than used cars. According to the IPCA, an index that measures consumer price inflation, zero vehicles accumulate a high of 9.8% in the 12 months ended in August, while used vehicles rose 12.5%.

The vice president of Fenabrave, José Maurício Andreta Júnior, says he believes that the used market should end the year with more than 11 million vehicles sold, thus confirming the best result in the history of the segment.

For new ones, he says, it is difficult to make predictions because it will depend on the ability of automakers to deliver cars to dealerships. The market forecast is that the lack of semiconductors is expected to continue at least until mid-2022.

More focused on new models, dealerships also chase used ones in portals and offer more attractive prices to owners. Before the pandemic, the most common was to receive the used one in exchange for the new one and pass it on to retailers in the field. Now, most dealerships are looking for used cars (with up to three years of use) to leverage their business. There are even groups opening exclusive stores to sell used cars.

Used car costs more than a zero kilometer

Selling a used car for a year and with a better price than the one paid for the purchase is something unprecedented at a time of economic stability. “I only saw this at the time of hyperinflation,” says Eduardo Jurcevic, president of Webmotors, the largest car purchase and sale platform in the country.

Models in great demand, such as Volkswagen T-Cross and Gol, had an increase of 27% and 24% in one year, respectively, according to data from KBB Brasil, a company specializing in vehicle price research (see sidebar).

For Ana Renata Navas, general director of Cox Automotive do Brasil, owner of KBB, the high demand for used cars – and the consequent price increase – is due, in part, to the prompt delivery that the segment offers to the consumer. Many new models have waiting lists of four to six months.

Another ingredient, she says, is that the lack of new cars also reduces the supply of used ones, as they usually make up the payment from zero. “With fewer used and used vehicles available in store stocks, there is more pressure on prices,” he explains.

According to Ana Renata, if the semiconductor crisis lasts beyond the first half of 2022, or gets worse in the short and medium term, the aforementioned factors “may further pressure prices, to the point of cooling demand for used vehicles”.

On the edge. In Jurcevic’s opinion, price elasticity goes up to a certain point. “I think it is very close to reaching a level where the consumer will decide to wait a little longer because prices are too high,” he says. As in general new and used models have become more expensive, the consumer will have to assess whether it pays to change the valued car for another that also valued.

Jurcevic says that this is already the best moment in the 25-year history of Webmotors in Brazil. The company’s financial result grew more than 30% until August compared to the same period in 2020 and he believes that this result will be maintained until December. The number of unique users, 12 million per month, will also be surpassed.

It won’t be better, says the executive, because the number of vehicles advertised has decreased. “Before the pandemic, we had 410,000 cars advertised, and today we have 330 thousand.”

The AutoShow, a traditional used car fair that a year ago was transferred from Anhembi to Expo Center Norte, in the city of São Paulo, resumed sales in person on Sunday mornings this year, after spending practically the whole of last year without holding the event.

Leandro Ferrari, commercial director of the AutoShow, says that the number of cars for sale has decreased, as has the public, due to the pandemic. It emphasizes, however, that in 2018 and 2019, 30% of the 15 thousand and 18 thousand cars offered at the fair were sold. This year, until August, 52% of the 3,300 models exhibited were sold. Even with the increase in online sales platforms, he says that the fair continues to attract a large buying public, visits that should increase when the pandemic situation is more under control.

“The location is safe, there are many options for cars, the negotiation is done on the spot, without intermediaries and we have all the services to support the purchase, such as a precautionary inspection, partners in the financing area and a broker”, says Ferrari.

Slowdown. Ferrari cites the Fiat Argo model 2019 as an example of the overvaluation of prices, especially for used cars. The model was offered for R$ 40.8 thousand in September of last year and today it costs R$ 52.4 thousand. “A slowdown in sales speed begins to occur because today the value is out of pocket for most consumers.”

Kavak, a Mexican startup that works in the online purchase and sale of cars with up to 10 years of use, started operations in Brazil in July with 2,500 units in stock. Today there are 3.5 thousand. The initial investment of R$ 2.5 billion in the Brazilian operation should be expanded next year with the expansion of operations.

Over the past four years, several startups have settled in the country to operate in the second-hand car market. In addition to Kavak, they reached Creditas – bought Volanty -, InstaCarro, Carupi and the Argentine Karvi.

Used sales should slow down next year

The forecast of professional associations in the automotive sector and economists is that the used car market will grow at a more moderate pace in 2022, while the new one tends to improve its performance. The expectation is that in the second half, the lack of semiconductors will be under control.

Bradesco’s forecast is for a 2.5% increase in the sale of used cars, to 12 million units, and 7.5% for new ones, totaling 2.2 million units.

Renan Bassoli Diniz, an economist at the Department of Research and Economic Studies at Bradesco, recalls that there is demand, but supply will continue to be affected in the first half.

He assesses that the new market lost the best moment to recover quickly and return to the pre-pandemic level, when there were financial incentives from the government to the population and interest rates were lower. “The year 2022 will have less stimuli, higher interest rates, a period of electoral volatility, and GDP growth is expected to be lower than this year’s”, emphasizes Diniz.

Eduardo Jurcevic, from Webmotors, is more optimistic. A survey carried out by the company in July with 4,200 consumers indicates that 75% of them intend to buy a new or used car this year, 7% have given up buying and 18% will buy in 2022. “The car is more expensive, but there is still credit in the market”, he says.

Long lead time leads to change of purchase plans

Logistics manager José Cândido, 44, gave up on purchasing a new JAC T50 model because of the time he would have to wait to receive it. After choosing the car he wanted, he was informed by the seller that the vehicle, imported from China, would arrive in about four months.

The long delivery period made Cândido opt for another used model, but with prompt delivery guaranteed by the dealership. “I use the car on a daily basis. As I have a person with a wheelchair in my family, I can’t wait that long to receive a zero kilometer” he says.

Just four months later, Cândido decided to change his car again. He got rid of the Chevrolet Tracker he had bought in April and used the value to pay for another used car, now a Chevrolet Cruze.

“The price of zero has gone up a lot, it doesn’t pay for me. As my car was paid off, I handed it over and got another one instead, they left for them; I just had to pay for the documentation”, explains Cândido.

Like the manager, many consumers are opting for used models because new ones are out of stock, the waiting list is long and prices are also rising.

Currently, stocks of new cars in the yards of automakers and dealerships are sufficient for 13 days of sales, the lowest in the history of the sector. The stock considered balanced by the sector is about 30 days.

With no inventories and reduced production because of the difficulty in acquiring components, automakers are also readjusting prices, whether to pass on the costs of parts and raw materials, due to the high exchange rate or greater demand in times of reduced supply.

Automakers are also prioritizing the production of models with greater financial returns, such as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks, over compact hatchbacks.

New generation. The Brazilian consumer has no option to buy the most popular models. Today, the cheapest cars cost R$ 48 thousand (Fiat Mobi and Renault Kwid). The new generation of cars gained more connectivity, safety and energy efficiency items and their prices tripled compared to a decade ago.

A survey carried out by KBB Brasil, a company specializing in vehicle price research, shows that the ten best-selling models in 2011 cost from R$ 24.7 thousand (Chevrolet Celta) to R$ 39.4 thousand (Volkswagen Voyage).

The prices of the ten best-selling cars this year start at R$49,300 (Renault Kwid) and go up to R$187,200 (Jeep Compass). On average, the current list has values ​​189.6% higher compared to 2011.

“Although it is more expensive, buying a new car today yields more (in a year) than savings and other investments”, says José Maurício Andreta Júnior, vice president of Fenabrave, an association that represents vehicle dealers.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

