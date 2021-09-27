With no zero car on the market, used prices go up to 20% and sales soar

Used car deals had a boom this year, taking up space for new models that disappeared from stores due to the lack of chips for production. With high demand, there is an increase in prices that has not been seen since the Cruzado Plan (in the 1980s). There are models with an appreciation of more than 20% in one year. In a normal market, the car loses between 15% to 20% of its value after one year of use.

Although the segment also registers a lack of products, sales until August are records, with 7.59 million cars and light commercial vehicles. The number is 48.8% higher than in 2020, one of the weakest years for the sector because of the pandemic, but also 6.6% above the 7.12 million used cars sold in the same period of 2019, until then the best result of history, according to Fenabrave, which represents the concessionaires.

The relationship between the sale of used and new cars is also at the peak of the historical series carried out since July 2004 by Bradesco, which works with seasonally adjusted data. For every zero car sold in the year, 6.5 used cars were sold. The previous highest level had been verified in the 2015 and 2016 crisis, when it was 5.5.

“In periods of crisis, it is normal for this metric to rise, but this time the wage bill was preserved by (government) stimuli and sales grew in part because of demand, and in part because of the lack of new ones,” says Renan Bassoli Diniz, economist at Bradesco’s Department of Research and Economic Studies.

New car prices also increased throughout the year, but lower than used cars. According to the IPCA, an index that measures consumer price inflation, zero vehicles accumulate a high of 9.8% in the 12 months ended in August, while used vehicles rose 12.5%.

Race

The vice president of Fenabrave, José Maurício Andreta Júnior, says he believes that the used market should end the year with more than 11 million vehicles sold, thus confirming the best result in the history of the segment.

For new ones, he says, it is difficult to make predictions because it will depend on the ability of automakers to deliver cars to dealerships. The market forecast is that the lack of semiconductors is expected to continue at least until mid-2022.

More focused on new models, dealerships also chase used ones in portals and offer more attractive prices to owners. Before the pandemic, the most common was to receive the used one in exchange for the new one and pass it on to retailers in the field. Now, most dealerships are looking for used cars (with up to three years of use) to leverage their business. There are even groups opening exclusive stores to sell used cars.

Used car costs more than a zero kilometer

Selling a used car for a year and with a better price than the one paid for the purchase is something unprecedented at a time of economic stability. “I only saw this at the time of hyperinflation,” says Eduardo Jurcevic, president of Webmotors, the largest car buying and selling platform in the country.

Models in great demand, such as Volkswagen T-Cross and Gol, had an increase of 27% and 24% in one year, respectively, according to data from KBB Brasil, a company specializing in vehicle price research (see sidebar).

For Ana Renata Navas, general director of Cox Automotive do Brasil, owner of KBB, the high demand for used cars – and the consequent price increase – is due, in part, to the prompt delivery that the segment offers to the consumer. Many new models have waiting lists of four to six months.

Another ingredient, she says, is that the lack of new cars also reduces the supply of used ones, as they usually make up the payment from zero. “With fewer used and used vehicles available in store stocks, there is more pressure on prices,” he explains.

According to Ana Renata, if the semiconductor crisis lasts beyond the first half of 2022, or gets worse in the short and medium term, the aforementioned factors “may further pressure prices, to the point of cooling demand for used cars”.

On the edge. In Jurcevic’s opinion, price elasticity goes up to a certain point. “I think it is very close to reaching a level where the consumer will decide to wait a little longer because prices are too high,” he says. As in general new and used models have become more expensive, the consumer will have to assess whether it pays to change the valued car for another that also valued.

Jurcevic says that this is already the best moment in the 25-year history of Webmotors in Brazil. The company’s financial result grew more than 30% until August compared to the same period in 2020 and he believes that this result will be maintained until December. The number of unique users, 12 million per month, will also be surpassed.

It won’t be better, says the executive, because the number of vehicles advertised has decreased. “Before the pandemic, we had 410,000 cars advertised, and today we have 330,000.”

The AutoShow, a traditional used car fair that a year ago was transferred from Anhembi to Expo Center Norte, in the city of São Paulo, resumed sales in person on Sunday mornings this year, after spending practically the whole of last year without holding the event.

Leandro Ferrari, commercial director of the AutoShow, says that the number of cars for sale has decreased, as has the public, due to the pandemic. It emphasizes, however, that in 2018 and 2019, 30% of the 15 thousand and 18 thousand cars offered at the fair were sold. This year, until August, 52% of the 3,300 models exhibited were sold. Even with the increase in online sales platforms, he says that the fair continues to attract a large buying public, visits that should increase when the pandemic situation is more under control.

“The location is safe, there are many options for cars, negotiations are done on the spot, without intermediaries, and we have all the services to support the purchase, such as a precautionary inspection, financing partners and a forwarding agent”, says Ferrari.

Slowdown. Ferrari cites the Fiat Argo model 2019 as an example of the overvaluation of prices, especially for used cars. The model was offered for R$ 40.8 thousand in September of last year and today it costs R$ 52.4 thousand. “A slowdown in sales speed begins to occur because today the value is out of pocket for most consumers.”

Kavak, a Mexican startup that works in the online purchase and sale of cars with up to 10 years of use, started operations in Brazil in July with 2,500 units in stock. Today there are 3.5 thousand. The initial investment of R$ 2.5 billion in the Brazilian operation should be expanded next year with the expansion of operations.





Over the past four years, several startups have settled in the country to operate in the second-hand car market. In addition to Kavak, they reached Creditas – bought Volanty -, InstaCarro, Carupi and the Argentine Karvi.