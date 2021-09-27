With six victories in The Voice Brasil and Kids, Michel Teló is almost undefeated in reality · TV News

Unlike the Brazilian soccer team, Michel Teló has already won the sixth! This Sunday (26), with Gustavo Bardim’s victory at The Voice Kids, the vocal coach won six seasons of Globo’s musical competition. His only loss in the show’s history came last year, in the adult version of the reality show.

Teló joined The Voice Brasil’s judging team in 2015, replacing Daniel. While the owner of the classic Adoro Amar Você did not win any of the three seasons he participated, the countryman from Ai Se Eu Te Pego has already stepped into reality as the coach of that season’s champion voice: Renato Vianna.

Between 2016 and 2019, history repeated itself with Mylena Jardim (2016), Samantha Ayara (2017), Léo Pain (2018) and Tony Gordon (2019), champions of their respective seasons, all from the team of Thais Fersoza’s husband.

In 2020, Iza managed to break Teló’s “tradition” and was the technician responsible for preparing Victor Alves, the winner of that year. The countryman took second place, conquered by Douglas Ramalho.

This year, the children’s version of the competition was reformulated, and now it has Teló, Gaby Amarantos and Carlinhos Brown on the jury. In his debut with the children, the singer also arrived successfully: Bardim received 65.38% of the public’s votes and was elected this year’s winner.

The history of victories scared even Globo’s production, which decided to change the dynamics of the new season of the adult version. Now, Teló will be a secret coach, who will welcome participants rejected by the other judges throughout the competition. It will only be revealed at a certain point in the program, which has not yet been released by the network.

Check out the presentations of the champions trained by Michel Teló:

