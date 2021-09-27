With the right to choose, Rio records daily vaccination record – National

this Saturday, in all, 123,352 people were vaccinated (photo: Leandro Couri/EM)

On the first – and, by all appearances, only – day in which it allowed the latecomers to choose the immunizing agent against covid-19, Rio registered a record of vaccination in only one. That Saturday, in all, 123,352 people were vaccinated.

On Friday, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, informed that the city had Coronavac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, and that “exceptionally” the city would allow those who had not yet been immunized to choose the vaccine on Saturday. Vaccination encompassed people over 12 years of age and had a recap for all ages.

The campaign had an effect. According to data from the Municipal Health Department, 53,300 people received the first dose, 57,700 people received the second dose, and 12,300 people received the booster dose.

For Soranz, the authorization so that those who had not taken any of the doses could choose the immunizing agent had a direct result in the numbers. “It’s definitely related. Some people, because of fake news and untruths about the vaccine, are interested in choosing the vaccine, although they are all safe. This was the only Saturday that exceptionally this could happen,” he told Estado.

In the evaluation of the secretary, the fact that the city is demanding proof of vaccination so that people can access places of collective use and tourist spots also had an influence.

“Many people are looking for stations to get vaccinated in the recap precisely because of the ‘vaccine passport’ to be able to enter certain places. But the reason why people are looking to get vaccinated late for us, the secretariat, does not matter so much . What matters is that people come to get vaccinated,” Soranz declared.