With ultra-realistic graphics, PS5 game RIDE 4 video impresses

Some people even doubt the veracity of the gameplay, but it’s real.

Just last week, on September 19, the Joy Of Gaming channel published a video with a RIDE 4 gameplay from PlayStation 5 showing all the potential that the console has in creating super realistic graphics. Some even doubt that this is a real gameplay capture, but there are still some imperfections that indicate the game engine in this scenario.

RIDE 4 was officially launched on October 4, 2020, but its PlayStation 5 version only arrived on January 21, 2021. On the new console, the game has support to run on 4K and with 60 frames per second, plus other features like better quality shaders when compared to the PlayStation 4 game version. The result is a game that almost passes like a video captured by a GoPro in real life.

When we watch the video, we can see how the landscape is extremely realistic, to the point that many comments claim that the video is not a game capture, but rather someone who recorded it in real life. However, still we can see some small flaws that indicate the presence of a graphic motor there, like the behavior of physics when there is a collision in 3:48. We can also see how some parts on the bike are somewhat artificial and have little texture.



Image: Joy Of Gaming/Reproduction



All this realism caught the attention, as the video has had more than 2 million views at the time of writing the news and reached 1.3 million in the week it was released.

If the video pleased you and you want to try the game on your platform, you can enjoy RIDE 4 on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. But of course to have that quality your platform must be one of the most powerful, like the PS5, Xbox Series X or a high performance PC.

