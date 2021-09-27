Without extra funding motivated by Covid, spending ceiling may impose a loss of R$ 25 billion to Health in 2022 | Economy

That’s because health expenditures will have to go back to the spending ceiling — which limits the growth of expenditures to the variation in inflation from the previous year.

This variation, according to the ceiling law, is the inflation in 12 months up to June of the previous year. Inflation in this period accumulated 8.35%. With this, the minimum amount to be applied in health next year is R$ 134.1 billion.

The budget proposal for next year, sent by the Ministry of Economy to the National Congress in August, foresees R$ 134.4 billion for health expenses in 2022 — a little above the minimum established by the ceiling law.

In this year of 2021, the total expenditure on health tends to exceed this value, due to the extra expenses motivated by Covid, but the National Treasury informed that the final number depends on information to be sent by the Ministry of Health.

The rule prior to the spending ceiling rule, which came into effect in 2017, determined that the government should apply 15% of net current revenue in health actions in the following year – which would imply, for 2022, a minimum expense of R$ 159.3 billion by this criterion.

Thus, the spending ceiling rule is imposing a loss of BRL 24.9 billion for the health area in 2022 (BRL 159.3 billion under the rule before the ceiling minus BRL 134.4 billion planned for the year which comes with base on the ceiling).

EXPENSES ON PUBLIC HEALTH ACTIONS AND SERVICES in 2020 and 2021, includes expenses with Covid

Source: National Treasury Secretariat

Although it made a proposal of R$ 134.4 billion for the Health area in 2022, a level slightly above the minimum expenditure set by the spending ceiling rule, the Ministry of Economy informed that this amount could be raised later on.

“It must be emphasized that the amount established for Public Health Actions and Services (ASPS) is minimal. The government can allocate a higher amount to the ASPS and has done this every year, before and after the ceiling rule of spending came into effect,” the folder said.

However, under the spending cap rule, if the Legislature wants to increase the healthcare budget, it will have to cancel spending in other sectors in equal proportion — because total spending is already at its limit next year.

The government also says that extraordinary credits can be issued to increase health expenses next year, but admits that, for this, expenses must be “atypical and unpredictable”. “In 2022, the same can happen, in case of need”, says the Ministry of Economy.

Finally, the ministry assesses that fiscal responsibility — characterized by respect for the spending ceiling — does not exclude serving the population, as more resources were earmarked for this in the pandemic — through extraordinary actions, outside the limits imposed. [Produto Interno Bruto] “Thanks to the ceiling, the relationship between primary expenditure and GDP [do PIB]next year it may drop to 17.5%

, lower than before the pandemic” — the government has said that fiscal responsibility contributes to lower interest rates, higher economic growth and job creation.

Difficulty raising spending

Analysts estimate, however, that it will be difficult to increase resources for spending on health next year, considering that the 2022 budget, for all areas, is already reduced and with limited space, precisely due to the spending ceiling rule and in view of the expansion of court orders (judicial sentences).

To make room in the budget in 2022, the government is running out of time to pass changes in Congress on rules for payment of court orders later this year. In the proposal discussed with the Legislative, the government seeks authorization for another R$ 50 billion in expenses next year. Part of the resources would go to the expansion of Bolsa Família.

“Although the National Treasury has claimed that it is possible to spend more than the minimum, the ceiling does not allow this because mandatory expenses – especially social security – grow above inflation and squeeze other expenses”, evaluated Leonardo Ribeiro, analyst for the Senate and specialist in public accounts.

He said that the spending ceiling is a measure to reduce the size of the state, which, of course, will affect the areas of health and education, among others.

For Ribeiro, it would also not be appropriate to use extraordinary credits for health in a post-pandemic scenario because the necessary premises would not be present: urgency and unpredictability, associated with public calamities.

Getúlio Vargas Moura Júnior, deputy coordinator of the Intersectoral Committee on Budget and Financing of the National Health Council (CNS), said that the Unified Health System (SUS) will continue to be under pressure in 2022, even with the end of the pandemic.

He noted that the SUS is the only form of care in the health area for seven out of ten Brazilians.

Moura Júnior recalled that appointments, procedures and elective surgeries, unmarked due to the pandemic, will again generate demand for the health system, in addition to Covid’s own cases.

“Contrary to our expectations, the budget proposal brings a reduction for primary care, medicines, and other procedures that the SUS would ordinarily do. This budget limits what this can happen. Instead of this recovering a demand dammed by the pandemic, we tend to have a reduced service in relation to what they had before the pandemic,” he declared.

In an article, Lenir Santos, specialist in sanitary law from USP and PhD in public health from Unicamp, and Bruno Moretti, Master in Economics from UFRJ, evaluated that, of the R$ 134.47 billion allocated in the health budget in 2022, R$ 8.1 billion are individual parliamentary and bench amendments that, according to them, are not “adherent” to the necessary health planning.

For them, the distribution of amendments is guided by “political-parliamentary criteria not always compatible with the technical requirements, especially the observance of planning and health plan”. [regra do teto]”In other words, with the parliamentary amendments removed, the health budget would be below the health floor established by EC 95

, in a process of reducing resources for the SUS”, they stated.

After the government increased spending on health in 2020 and 2021, through an emergency budget, that is, outside the limits of the spending ceiling, due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Economy reported that, in the budget proposal for 2022, no extraordinary expenses are planned for any area in the next year.

In 2020, with the outbreak of the pandemic, the government spent R$ 524 billion as an emergency to contain the effects of Covid-19 — most of it on emergency aid (R$ 293.1 billion). But R$ 42.7 billion were also allocated in additional expenses from the Ministry of Health and other folders.

This year, the value of extraordinary expenses (outside the spending ceiling) dropped to BRL 135.6 billion, according to the latest estimate by the National Treasury Secretariat, of which BRL 64.9 billion in emergency aid and BRL 25, 94 billion in additional expenditure from the Ministry of Health and other areas. The numbers are on the National Treasury’s monitoring panel of spending on Covid-19. With the end of the pandemic, the government did not foresee extraordinary resources for the ministries in the 2022 budget.all amounts are within the spending ceiling