WL! The new Microsoft Edge can run PS1 and Nintendo 64 games on Xbox

Yes, that’s right, “emulation” on the new Microsoft Edge!

After finally being released to all Xbox users, the new Microsoft Edge is causing a stir, as it has arrived with several highly anticipated news.

And one of these new features of Microsoft Edge is the “emulation” of games from PlayStation 1 It’s from Nintendo 64! That’s right, you can play old games in the new Xbox browser! Who discovered this was the youtuber Modern Vintage Gamer, who posted a video on their official YouTube channel where they showed the whole process.

It may not seem like it, but the process is relatively simple, as Modern Vintage Gamer has only accessed sites that host these games, ie, it’s not an emulation, but a website that is hosting these games and that can be played via streaming. O youtuber also used a keyboard and mouse to play. Check out:

In the video, the youtuber tested some games, like the Tekken 3, and used a keyboard and mouse to control the characters, since the new Microsoft Edge does not support control.

