Woman prohibits sister from taking children to her wedding

One mother became “desperate” after discovering that she will not be able to attend her sister’s wedding as children will not be allowed in the celebration. She even considered hiring a nanny, but the budget didn’t allow it.

According to published by The Mirror, the woman went to share her situation with other Reddit users, where she vented and asked for opinions on how to deal with what happened.

“I have three children, two are autistic and one is non-speaking and has delays and other problems, which means we need someone who is comfortable with this situation and who is trained to meet their needs. These people are expensive,” explained the woman.

She goes on to explain that she usually has the help of a nanny or family, but in this specific case her family will be all at the wedding and there is no one from her husband’s family who can help them during the weekend of the celebration.

“I can’t think of anything else. I tried, but we are on a very tight budget due to the therapies and other medical needs that our children have”, he said.

Your sister does not want the presence of children at the wedding, but insists on their presence

In addition to the difficulties faced by the woman, she also shared that her sister is furious at thinking that she might not be able to attend, even saying that if she cannot go to the wedding, their relationship would change forever.

In her post, the mother asks users if she was wrong to tell her sister that she doesn’t have the money to hire a nanny and go to the wedding. Many of the users suggested that if the bride insists on her sister’s presence, she should at least help her pay for a babysitter.

“First, it’s called a wedding invitation, not a wedding order, so if you invite someone, you should be prepared so they don’t come,” commented one user.

Another user said: “Your sister has the right to have a childless wedding, but she needs to understand that this can put guests who are parents in a difficult situation as children are the parent’s priority.”