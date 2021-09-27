Women out of majority in Icelandic parliament after vote recount | World

Iceland seemed to have become the first country in Europe with a majority of women in Parliament, but after a recount of the final results of the vote, on Sunday (26) less than 50% of the plenary were represented, an electoral official told AFP.

After this new recount, which changed the results in one of the country’s six constituencies, three women and the share of female deputies in the new Parliament dropped from 33 to 30, explained to AFP Ingi Tryggvason, president of the local electoral commission.

Negotiations for forming a coalition are traditionally lengthy in Iceland. The good news from the polls is that the country is moving away from a political blockade scenario. Never, since the failure of Icelandic banks during the 2008 financial crisis and the serious crisis that followed, has an outgoing Icelandic government managed to retain a majority in Parliament. You have to go back to 2003 to find a precedent.

Discussions between the three party leaders and the question of the future occupant of Stjornarradid, the modest white house that houses the Icelandic heads of government, will necessarily arise, according to analysts.

“Given the decline we’re seeing, the Greens may have to reassess their position in government,” says Eva Önnudóttir, professor of political science at the University of Iceland.

Since 2017, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir has made taxes more progressive, invested in social housing and increased parental leave. His management of the Covid-19 epidemic was praised, with just 33 deaths in the country. But to save the surprising left-right coalition, it had to give up on some projects, like the promise to create a national park in the center of the country.