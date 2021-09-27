Xiaomi Civi launched with a focus on design, Snapdragon 778G and 120Hz screen

After some rumors and many speculations, Xiaomi finally introduced the new Xiaomi Civi to the world. With a beautiful design and intermediate specifications, the smartphone seeks to win over former users of the defunct CC line.

Xiaomi’s main focus in developing this smartphone is its design. The glass finish manages to draw attention, with the display being a curved 6.55-inch OLED.

It has FHD+ resolution, supports HDR10+, has 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and maximum brightness of 950 nits.

already the processor is the Snapdragon 778G. The chipset works together with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

See the complete smartphone design below: