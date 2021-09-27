Xiaomi Civi launched with a focus on design, Snapdragon 778G and 120Hz screen

After some rumors and many speculations, Xiaomi finally introduced the new Xiaomi Civi to the world. With a beautiful design and intermediate specifications, the smartphone seeks to win over former users of the defunct CC line.
Xiaomi’s main focus in developing this smartphone is its design. The glass finish manages to draw attention, with the display being a curved 6.55-inch OLED.
It has FHD+ resolution, supports HDR10+, has 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and maximum brightness of 950 nits.
already the processor is the Snapdragon 778G. The chipset works together with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
See the complete smartphone design below:
In order to ensure good photos, there is a main camera of 64 MP, while the wide-angle sensor has 8 MP and is accompanied by macro with an additional 2 MP.
The front camera is another highlight of the device, as it has a resolution of 32 MP and supports auto focus.
Powers the entire set, the 4,500 mAh battery, and there is 55W fast charging support. The operating system is Android 11 and it runs under the MIUI 12.5 interface.
The manufacturer guarantees that the smartphone goes from 0 to 100% with only 45 minutes of socket. It also has Dolby Atmos certified stereo sound, but there is no P2 port for headphones.
According to the manufacturer, sales of the new Civi start even today in black, pink and blue. Check the official prices:
- 8GB + 128GB – 2600 Yuan (~BRL 2,148)
- 8GB + 256GB – 2900 Yuan (~R$2,396)
- 12GB + 256GB – 3200 Yuan (~R$2,644)
What did you think of the new Xiaomi Civi? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.