Xiaomi Lana Watch Color 2 watch and noise canceling headphones; check out

Taking advantage of the event where it presented the new Xiaomi Civi, the Chinese manufacturer also launched two new products in the wearable category. We are talking about a smart watch and a wireless headset. With good cost-effectiveness and good features, the new devices seek to make the Chinese continue to be a great reference in the segment. So, without further ado, check out all the details in the text below.

The new Xiaomi Watch Color 2 reaches the consumer with circular design and 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. According to the manufacturer, the device also has two buttons that serve for power management and interface navigation. As its name suggests, the watch is sold together with several bracelets. Available colors are: white, green, red, black, dark blue and yellow. Another important highlight is the presence of 200 dials. Seeking to please the sporting public, the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 also features built-in GPS, 117 training modes and is waterproof (5 ATM). Also included are blood oxygen sensors (SpO2), continuous heart rate monitor and a feature that allows sleep tracking. When it comes to autonomy, the manufacturer guarantees up to 12 days away from the socket thanks to the 470 mAh battery.

Another highlight of today’s presentation is the new Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 3 Pro. According to the manufacturer, despite the giant name, the headphones are simple and bring some improvements over their predecessors. The weight of the headphones was reduced by 17%, while the volume dropped by 11%. In addition, they also feature a new design to allow air to pass into the additive channel and reduce pressure inside the ear. When it comes to noise cancellation, the new Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 3 Pro manages to deliver the adaptive version of the feature. Thus, it automatically adjusts to cancel up to 40 dB thanks to the three microphones present in the headphones. the headphones are also the first to use the LHDC 4.0 audio transmission standard, with HiFi level sound quality. Of course, good audio quality is guaranteed by the 10mm drivers, and there’s also IP55 certification to guarantee sweat resistance. The autonomy is 6 hours of reproduction, while the case guarantees a total of 27 hours. With wireless charging, the case delivers 100% battery power to the headphones in just 40 minutes on the wall.