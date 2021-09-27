Xiaomi opens the first official store in the southern region and launches Redmi 10 in Brazil

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi opened, last Friday (24), its first official store in the southern region of Brazil. The space is located at ParkShopping Barigui, in Curitiba, Paraná.. The company continues with its expansion project throughout the country and now it has four official stores in the national territory. The other units are located in São Paulo, which has two spaces, and the state of Rio de Janeiro has one.





27 Sep



27 Sep

According to the brand, The store has a wide variety of products, including cell phones, smartwatches, smart home devices, backpacks, towels and vacuum cleaners, as well as accessories such as covers, glass films and headphones. Among the available smartphones are the Mi 11, Well F3, Mi 10T, Mi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10S, Note 10 and Note 10 5G, in addition to the models Well M3 Pro, Well X3 NFC, Poco X3 Pro, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.





The Xiaomi Store watch area has the Mi Band 6 and the Mi Band 4C, in addition to power banks, wireless chargers and plug adapters. The manufacturer estimates that about 1,200 people pass by the store on opening day. Smart home products such as lamps and sensors, as well as security cameras, or personal care products such as facial cleaning sponge and even towels are also available in the store for customers.

Redmi 10

The company’s new entry model, the Redmi 10, also officially arrived in Brazil. The device has the MediaTek Helio G88 chip, quad rear camera, the main one being 50 MP, 6.5 inch screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and 5,000 mAh battery. The cell phone arrives here with 128 GB of internal storage space and 4 GB of RAM memory. The Redmi 10 is available now and its official price is R$ 1,999.00 at the brand’s stores.

Promotions

To attract more customers, the company offered several discounts for various products. One of them was the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is costing R$ 8,999.00 in the brand’s online store and was sold for R$ 8,499.00 in the new unit. See below for other offers: Mi TWS Earbuds Basic – from BRL 279.00 to BRL 179.00

– from BRL 279.00 to BRL 179.00 Redmi 9T 128 GB – of BRL 2,399 .00 for BRL 1,499 .00

– of BRL 2,399 for BRL 1,499 Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential – of BRL 199 .00 for BRL 99 .00

– of BRL 199 for BRL 99 Mi Band 4C – of BRL 399 .00 for BRL 159 .00

– of BRL 399 for BRL 159 inFace Facial Sponge – of BRL 249 .00 for BRL 149 .00

– of BRL 249 for BRL 149 Power Bank 5,000 mAh – of BRL 139 .00 for BRL 79 .00

– of BRL 139 for BRL 79 Redmi Note 10 Pro 128 GB – of BRL 3,399 .00 for R$ 2,299 .00

– of BRL 3,399 for R$ 2,299 My TV Stick – R$ 599 .00 for BRL 299 .00

Other highlights

Xiaomi also took the models to the inauguration of the new unit. Mix Fold and Mix 4. The first is the folding brand that uses liquid lens technology, while the second was the company’s 1st cell phone with a front camera hidden under the screen. Another highlight was the Mi TV Lux transparent panel TV. At 55 inches, the device has a transparent OLED technology that allows you to see everything behind the screen even with some content being displayed. Do you live near the new store? Do you want to visit? Would you like an official Xiaomi unit in your city? Tell us in the comments below!