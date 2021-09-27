XP and Rico launch two cryptocurrency funds with investment starting at R$100

THE XP and the Rich Investments will market two investment funds based on cryptocurrencies on the 1st of October, informs a note sent to the press this past Thursday (23).

According to the broker, the minimum amount to participate in each of them is R$100. The funds will have an administration fee of 0.5% per year.

“The crypto market has been growing significantly. There are currently more than 12,000 cryptoactives totaling a market value of $1.9 trillion – double what all Brazilian companies listed on the B3″ are worth, said Danilo Gabriel, index fund manager at XP Asset.

Both funds will be passively managed, but will have different strategies. The Trend Crypto Dollar FIC FIM will be for the investor who wants to have the same yield as the crypto index of the US stock exchange Nasdaq, the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI).

In addition, the brokerage will offer the Trend Bitcoin Dollar FIC FIM, which will bring to the participant the possibility of having the profitability of bitcoin, the most popular and valuable cryptoactive in the world.

“These are funds that offer new possibilities to investors who want exposure to the main market for digital currencies and other cryptoactives in the world”, concluded Henrique Sana, indices and ETFs strategist at XP Inc.